Jewel Changi Airport urges vigilance after boy gets foot stuck in escalator, rushed to hospital

A child was rushed to hospital after his foot ended up stuck in an escalator at basement two of Jewel Changi Airport on Monday, June 24.

Advertisement

SCDF called in

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was called at 3:20pm, and officers on the scene used rescue tools and drilling to pry the boy free.

The child was heard screaming, according to a report from CNA, but was subsequently sent to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

In response to Mothership.sg‘s queries, a spokesperson for Jewel Changi Airport confirmed that the incident occurred at 3:20pm on June 24, when the boy’s foot was brushing along the sides of the escalator.

The media statement also advised shoppers to stay vigilant when riding on escalators.

“We confirm that a boy’s footwear was caught in an escalator at Jewel at about 3.20pm today. Investigations showed that the incident occurred when his foot was brushing along the sides of the escalator. The child was assessed by medical personnel onsite, and he will undergo further checks at a hospital. We advise all shoppers to stay vigilant, especially with children when riding on escalators at all times.”

Advertisement

Past safety incidents at Jewel

This is not the first safety incident at Jewel Changi Airport, with two previous occasions of visitors getting injured within one week of the Canopy Park’s opening.

Last week saw a 14-year old girl requiring nine stitches after injuring herself at the mirror maze attraction at the park, while earlier this month, a woman sustained a deep cut on her finger after falling on the sky nets.

Previously, a five-year-old boy also got his slipper stuck at the edge of an escalator.

Advertisement

Top image via ill_bandit via jewelchangiairport’s Instagram page, and PublicDomainPictures on Pixabay