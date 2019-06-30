fbpx

Jewel Changi Airport urges vigilance after boy gets foot stuck in escalator, rushed to hospital

His foot was brushing along the sides of the escalator.

Guan Zhen Tan | June 24, 07:22 pm

A child was rushed to hospital after his foot ended up stuck in an escalator at basement two of Jewel Changi Airport on Monday, June 24.

SCDF called in

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was called at 3:20pm, and officers on the scene used rescue tools and drilling to pry the boy free.

The child was heard screaming, according to a report from CNA, but was subsequently sent to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

In response to Mothership.sg‘s queries, a spokesperson for Jewel Changi Airport confirmed that the incident occurred at 3:20pm on June 24, when the boy’s foot was brushing along the sides of the escalator.

The media statement also advised shoppers to stay vigilant when riding on escalators.

“We confirm that a boy’s footwear was caught in an escalator at Jewel at about 3.20pm today.

Investigations showed that the incident occurred when his foot was brushing along the sides of the escalator.

The child was assessed by medical personnel onsite, and he will undergo further checks at a hospital.

We advise all shoppers to stay vigilant, especially with children when riding on escalators at all times.”

Past safety incidents at Jewel

This is not the first safety incident at Jewel Changi Airport, with two previous occasions of visitors getting injured within one week of the Canopy Park’s opening.

Last week saw a 14-year old girl requiring nine stitches after injuring herself at the mirror maze attraction at the park, while earlier this month, a woman sustained a deep cut on her finger after falling on the sky nets.

Woman sustains deep cut on finger after allegedly falling on sky nets at Jewel Changi Airport

Previously, a five-year-old boy also got his slipper stuck at the edge of an escalator.

5-year-old boy’s slipper caught in Jewel Changi Airport level 1 escalator

