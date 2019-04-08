fbpx

Back
﻿

TVB spending S$1.7 million to re-shoot & remove scenes with Jacqueline Wong as lead actress

They will have to reshoot at least 50 scenes.

Mandy How | May 2, 06:57 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

Jacqueline Wong is not catching a break.

TVB has decided to re-shoot the scenes with Wong in them.

This is for the upcoming drama Forensic Heroes IVMing Pao Daily News reported.

This comes after Wong was caught canoodling in a taxi’s backseat with Andy Hui, 51, husband of singer/ actress Sammi Cheng, 46.

At the time, 30-year-old Wong was dating fellow actor Kenneth Ma, 45.

Labour intensive process

The move will cost the TV station about HK$10 million, or S$1.73 million.

As Wong was one of the leads, re-shooting will involve at least 50 scenes.

However, according to 8 Days, the affected celebrities, including Raymond Wong, Selena Lee, and Shaun Tam are receptive to working on the project again.

View this post on Instagram

今日突然間好多人傳媒朋友問我：是否已離開TVB? 。 回頭望，看看在TVB多年的日子，好自然就會帶出微笑。TVB就像媽媽一樣，教育我，栽培我，保護我，帶着我成長。就算去到遠遠的加拿大頒獎禮，也有TVB陪伴（圖二）。 我今天有的成就，認同，將來的前途，都是TVB給我的。感恩每一次給我的學習同演出機會。 孩子長大了，要出去見識了。對TVB裏面的同事們工作人員監製導演等等都有種很不捨得的感覺。但我相信這只是暫別。總有一日一定會再聚。❤️ 多謝。感恩。感激。 #tvb #besttrainingschool #grateful #thankyouforEverything #forevergrateful #再見 Photo credit: George Pimentel

A post shared by Selena Lee 李施嬅 (@selenaleelalee) on

View this post on Instagram

#misshk2018 see you tonight😊

A post shared by Shaun Tam (@tammerz) on

Ming Pao reported that the production team is currently amending the script, in addition to being in talks with the celebrities.

Besides that, the team also has to reconstruct certain sets, look for other locations, apply to close off the relevant street or streets for filming, and pick out a new actress.

The re-shoot will commence in June.

Not in touch with Wong

Ming Pao also disclosed that the show’s producer is currently not in touch with Wong.

However, regarding Wong, the producer said:

“She [Wong] was very obedient on set, was punctual and had her lines memorised, no one wanted this to happen either. I am currently not in touch with her, but I believe that she is going though a difficult time. Actually I feel like asking after her, but it’s not a good time now.”

Not sitting well with Chinese authorities

One of the reasons for the re-shoot appears to be the Chinese authorities, The Straits Times reported.

As the show is set to air in China and Hong Kong in November, the Chinese authorities are reportedly not too keen to approve a show that features an actress embroiled in a cheating scandal.

8 Days added that the show’s producer had considered digitally altering Wong’s face — a suggestion allegedly made by Chinese investors — but ultimately felt “uncomfortable” with the idea.

Top image via Jacqueline Wong’s Instagram and Wikipedia

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

MinLaw Press Secretary addresses concerns raised by Senior Counsels on fake news bill

Press Secretary Teo thanked both men for their views.

May 2, 06:36 pm

Captain America spotted on North East Line, at Upper Serangoon, Hougang & Sengkang

He can do this all day.

May 2, 06:26 pm

Mahathir: M'sians must choose between dirty jobs with low wages or unemployment

Otherwise, foreigners will take the jobs, leading to an outflow of cash from Malaysia.

May 2, 06:15 pm

Grandson of LG's founder takes over Honestbee; current CEO to resign effective immediately

They have history.

May 2, 05:45 pm

S'porean, 26, with cerebral palsy, gains confidence & earns money doing GrabFood delivery

New opportunities

May 2, 05:41 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close