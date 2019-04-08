36.4°C recorded at Paya Lebar in April 2019, hotter & wetter May expected

Brace yourselves for a warmer and wetter May 2019 — as compared to April 2019.







March and April have been terribly hot in Singapore and it appears May is not getting better.

In fact, May is climatically one of the warmest months of the year here.

Hotter and wetter than April

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said the daily temperature in the first half of May is forecast to range between 25°C and 34°C, with a low level of wind.

In other words, hot and stuffy, so when you sit on your sofa shirtless, your skin sticks to the fabric.







35°C day temperatures

The daily maximum temperature can hit around 35°C when there is no rain.

MSS also informed that there will be more thundery showers in May.

Strong solar heating of land areas during the day is expected to bring moderate to heavy thundery showers in the afternoon till the evening for four to six days.

In the second week of May, thundery showers are expected in the morning, with gusty winds because of Sumatra squalls.

A Sumatra squall is a line of thunderstorms that develops at night over Sumatra or the Malacca Straits.

May will also have one of the highest numbers of days with lightning.







Particularly hot April 2019

The daily maximum temperature on most days of April went above 34°C.

The highest daily maximum temperature was on April 17, 2019 at Paya Lebar, hitting 36.4°C, which is close to the highest record in April 1983 at 37°C.

2019 has been exceptionally hot thus far, as compared to previous years.

With the occasional heavy rain in this hot weather, dengue cases have also been on the rise.