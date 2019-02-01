S’pore to have heavy rain & 34°C day temperatures for last 14 days of April 2019

The last two weeks of April 2019 in Singapore will be wet.







Rain coming

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in its latest mid-month update that moderate to heavy “short-duration thundery showers” are expected.

These will occur in the late morning and afternoon on six to eight days in the next 14 days of April.

The showers could be accompanied by high lightning activity, which typically occurs in the afternoons.

Sumatra squalls

On one or two days, the passage of Sumatra squalls could bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds in the morning, the MSS said.

A Sumatra squall is a line of thunderstorms that develops at night over Sumatra or the Malacca Straits.







Still warm

But the wetter weather is unlikely to bring cooling relief to Singaporeans who have endured humid and blazing hot days the past two weeks.

Even with the rainfall for this month expected to be “near-normal”, daily temperatures will be high.

The daily temperature on most days will be between 25°C and 34°C.

On a few afternoons, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of 35°C.