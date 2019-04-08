fbpx

Back
﻿

Aviation analyst says S’pore Airlines & M’sia Airlines should merge to improve efficiency

It would be good for business, he said.

Matthias Ang | May 11, 01:04 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines should merge.

This was a view expressed by regional aviation analyst Mohshin Aziz of Maybank Kim Eng, as reported by Malaysian media.

Beneficial for both airlines

According to The Star, Mohshin explained that such a move is beneficial for both airlines as it would be more efficient.

He said:

“If they were to merge, there will be a lot of improvements in terms of scheduling. Besides, relocation of assets can also be optimised.”

Both airlines should get over their national identities

Mohshin further stated in a The Edge Markets report that the airlines of both Singapore and Malaysia should “forget the national identity crisis” and look beyond representing their country:

“If the full-service carriers can get away from the mentality that ‘I am representing my country’, it will bring very good benefits for their businesses. That’s my firm view.”

He added that once both carriers do so, they will be able to remove many costs and achieve greater efficiency.

Mohshin’s organisation, Maybank Kim Eng, has clarified that his views do not represent the organisation’s position.

Malaysia Airlines has been struggling

Malaysia Airlines has been in the red for a while now.

On March 12, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad announced that the Malaysian government was contemplating shutting down, selling or refinancing the airline.  

Mahathir’s announcement came in the wake of a statement by aviation analysts that said the airline had become unsustainable after failing to meet its three-year target for profitability.

At that time, Mohshin also noted that the airline’s turnaround plans had failed.

However, Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng subsequently clarified that Malaysia Airlines will not be closed down, adding that Mahathir’s comments were misconstrued.

On March 20, Mahathir said that selling the airline was still an option as there were a number of local and foreign parties who were interested in purchasing it.

As of May 1, Malaysia Airlines has applied to establish a commercial joint venture with Japan Airlines to cover all routes between Malaysia and Japan, CNA reported.

According to a FlightGlobal editor interviewed by CNA, this partnership with Japan Airlines could be a “lifeblood” for Malaysia Airlines.

The proposal by Malaysia Airlines is subjected to approval by both the Malaysian Aviation Commission and the Japanese transport ministry.

However, no timeline has been provided for the approvals thus far.

Here’s what you need to know of Malaysia Airlines’ potential fate:

M’sia Airlines to be shut down, sold off, or refinanced: Mahathir

M’sia Airlines will not be closed down: M’sian finance minister Lim Guan Eng

M’sia PM Mahathir Mohamad: Malaysia Airlines could still be sold

Here’s what Singapore Airlines is doing in Malaysia:

S’pore Airlines cabin crew S$4,500 salary recruitment ad goes viral in M’sia

Top image collage from Malaysia Airlines Facebook and Singapore Airlines Facebook

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

I attended a primary school where my mom was a teacher there. Funny, but true.

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

May 11, 12:14 pm

Cute Minnie Mouse EZ-Charm available from May 22, 2019 for S$29.90

So cute.

May 11, 11:44 am

Huge waterspout off the coast of S'pore spotted from Tanjong Pagar

Whoa.

May 11, 11:26 am

3 things to do in Canberra, Singapore for a fun day out

It has a wheelchair-friendly playground too.

May 11, 11:00 am

S’pore now has a fake news law. Here’s how to make it work for everyone.

A few suggestions for the new POFMA office to take note.

May 11, 09:54 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close