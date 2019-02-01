fbpx

Back
﻿

M’sia Airlines will not be closed down: M’sian finance minister Lim Guan Eng

Lim blamed Najib for creating anxiety with his remarks instead.

Matthias Ang | March 13, 07:43 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Malaysia’s national carrier Malaysia Airlines will not be closed down, according to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

On Mar. 13, The New Straits Times (NST) reported Lim as stating Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s earlier comments about the airline had been misconstrued.

Mahathir had earlier said that the government would make a decision, on whether it should be shut down, sold off, or refinanced, which in turn prompted a reply by former PM Najib Razak.

Said Lim:

The former PM issued a statement as if we going to close down Malaysia Airlines. So, I hope we can look at what the PM said properly… we are not going to close down Malaysia Airlines. We want to give this assurance to the employees.”

Najib had urged the government to use his turnaround plan

On Mar. 12, in response to the announcement of the potential fate that awaited Malaysia Airlines, Najib had called selling or closing down the airline a wrong move.

He urged the current government to use his administration’s turnaround plan, The Malay Mail reported.

Najib said:

No. Absolutely not. It’s a wrong move because Malaysia Airlines is our pride and joy. Malaysia Airlines must continue as our national airline. There must be our turnaround plan. When I was chairman of Khazanah (Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund), our turnaround plan was working.”

In making his case, Najib added that Malaysia Airlines could not be replaced, and that nearly every country had a national airline.

That doesn’t matter. It is still our national aircraft. Our pride and joy. You cannot replace our national pride with something else. Almost every country has a national airline.”

This led to Najib stressing the viability of his turnaround plan:

“We had a turnaround plan. Go back to that plan. We were confident that we could do a turnaround.”

Lim blames Najib

But Lim explained that Mahathir did not actually say that Malaysia Airlines would be closed down by him.

Rather it was a case of Najib not being fair to Mahathir.

Said Lim:

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is not being fair to my prime minister. He (Mahathir) spoke about the various options presented regarding Malaysia Airlines. He did not say he will close down Malaysia Airlines.”

Lim also blamed Najib for creating unnecessary anxiety with his remarks that the government should not shut down or sell the airline as it was the country’s pride and joy.

Lim added:

My prime minister never said it (that Malaysia Airlines would be shut down) but the former PM wants to create an alarm.”

Here’s what Mahathir said:

M’sia Airlines to be shut down, sold off, or refinanced: Mahathir

Top image collage from Lim Guan Eng Facebook and Malaysia Airlines Facebook

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'porean comedian Fakkah Fuzz drives to M'sia with N95 masks to help toxic fume victims

Kindness extends beyond borders.

March 13, 10:00 pm

6,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in claw machines seized at Tuas warehouse

The total duty that should have been paid on these: S$512,400. And that isn't including GST.

March 13, 07:49 pm

Sambar deer runs & crashes into m'cyclist along empty Upper Thomson Road at night

Deer got up on all fours while motorcyclist stayed down.

March 13, 07:06 pm

Dog chained in back alley for over 10 years in S'pore looking for loving home to live out final days

He even has a bucket list.

March 13, 07:03 pm

Civil Aviation Authority of S'pore made right call to ground all types of Boeing 737 Max planes

Australia, Malaysia, and the EU followed the S'pore authority's safety-first approach.

March 13, 06:47 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close