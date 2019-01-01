fbpx

Cute albino panda spotted at Si Chuan, China nature reserve for first time

Give it a red cropped top, please.

Zhangxin Zheng |Belmont Lay | May 26, 11:31 pm

A naked light-yellow bear was caught on camera at a nature reserve in Si Chuan, China.

Photo fromBei Jing Ri Bao.

It’s not Winnie the Pooh, of course, but probably a bit too close for comfort.

Rare albino panda

White-furred and red-eyed, it is actually an albino panda that was caught trekking at the Wolong National Nature Reserve in the Sichuan province of China.

Photo from Bei Jing Ri Bao.

The photos were captured in mid-April by an infrared camera at 2,000m above sea level in the protected zone.

A bear researcher from Peking University’s School of Life Sciences, Li Sheng, estimated that the panda is around one or two years old from its size.

The bear was described to look physically strong and taking steady steps.

Hence, the albino condition does not seem to have a significant impact on its daily life.

Albinism will, however, cause the panda to be spotted more easily in the wild and it will be more sensitive to sunlight due to the absence of melanin.

The discovery of an albino panda in the wild also suggests a gene mutation in the panda population at the nature reserve.

Hilarious comments from Chinese commenters

Some Chinese commenters have provided hilarious reactions to the appearance of this panda.

Some are also worried about the well-being of the panda since it looks different from the rest of its community.

Here are some examples:

Translation: Feels like it’s very lonely.

Translation: This is probably the only disciplined panda in the world, never stay up at night.

Translation: It’s ill, will it be able to find a girlfriend?

Translation: It probably never stays up at night, right?

Translation: Its mum used up the ink while giving birth to it.

Translation: Albino panda? Not sure it is being outcasted, please follow up!

Regardless, Winnie the Pooh has had a strange relationship with China thus far.

All photos and comments from Baidu

