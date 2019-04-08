fbpx

Peelable banana ice cream available in 7-Eleven Taiwan for S$1.10

You can eat and play with your food.

Fasiha Nazren | May 4, 03:51 pm

Move aside, bubble tea ice cream.

There’s another rising trend, and that’s the peelable banana ice cream.

Peelable banana ice cream

If you haven’t heard of Banana Wow, it is a banana-shaped ice cream made with a vanilla-flavoured ice cream enveloped with a banana-flavoured jelly.

Photo from @eden_0522

The best part of the ice cream is that you can actually peel the jelly part, just like how you would peel a real banana.

Available overseas for S$1.10

Unfortunately, these aren’t available in Singapore yet.

The banana ice cream by Nestle is typically sold in a pack of eight at Taiwan’s 7-Eleven stores for NT$199 (S$8.81).

Photo from @eden_0522

This means each ice cream costs about S$1.10.

Banana Wow is apparently sold in neighbouring countries like Malaysia and Thailand, but is known as Eskimo Monkey in Thailand.

Top image from @eden_0522 on Instagram

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

