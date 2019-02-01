fbpx

﻿

Bubble tea ice cream available in 7-Eleven Japan for S$1.80

What else can you make with bubble tea?

Fasiha Nazren | March 21, 06:40 pm

Bubble tea comes in many different forms.

Bubble tea hotpot exists

S’pore patisserie sells bubble tea tarts for S$7.50

Pearl milk tea & Tie Guan Yin soft serves available in S’pore from S$3.90

And here’s yet another one.

Bubble tea ice cream

7-Eleven Japan now has bubble tea ice cream.

2019.3.21(木・祝)

This was first announced through the convenience store’s official Instagram on March 19.

Called the “Royal milk tea with mochi”, the ice cream bar has three components:

  • Black tea ice cream
  • Milk sauce
  • Tapioca-style mochi

3/20(水)新発売✨濃厚な紅茶の風味が楽しめる「タピオカ風もち入りロイヤルミルクティーバー」(税込149円)✨

S$1.80 per bar

According to the Instagram post, the ice cream bar retails for ¥149 (S$1.82) each.

Unfortunately, it is currently only available in 7-Eleven stores across Japan as part of its Seven Premium brand.

You can try on your next trip to Japan.

Top image from @seven_eleven_japan and @mic_mican on Instagram

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

