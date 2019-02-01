Bubble tea ice cream available in 7-Eleven Japan for S$1.80

Bubble tea comes in many different forms.

And here’s yet another one.

Bubble tea ice cream

7-Eleven Japan now has bubble tea ice cream.

This was first announced through the convenience store’s official Instagram on March 19.

Called the “Royal milk tea with mochi”, the ice cream bar has three components:

Black tea ice cream

Milk sauce

Tapioca-style mochi

S$1.80 per bar

According to the Instagram post, the ice cream bar retails for ¥149 (S$1.82) each.

Unfortunately, it is currently only available in 7-Eleven stores across Japan as part of its Seven Premium brand.

You can try on your next trip to Japan.

Top image from @seven_eleven_japan and @mic_mican on Instagram