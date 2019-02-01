Bubble tea ice cream available in 7-Eleven Japan for S$1.80
What else can you make with bubble tea?
Bubble tea comes in many different forms.
Pearl milk tea & Tie Guan Yin soft serves available in S’pore from S$3.90
And here’s yet another one.
Bubble tea ice cream
7-Eleven Japan now has bubble tea ice cream.
2019.3.21(木・祝) 今日はお楽しみが待っているんだぁ～(*^O^*)♪ またそのうちpostするかも💕 １枚目📷は気になってたセブンの 『ロイヤルミルクティーバー』 クーポンでお得にGET✨ おもち＆紅茶好きとしては、外せない💨 ミルクティーが濃厚💓 期待を裏切らない美味しさ😍 また食べたいわぁ～😋 ２枚目📷は少し前に食べた 『ティラミスマカロンアイス』 マカロン大好き💕 マカロンでアイスで、最強やん💓 #セブンスイーツアンバサダー#セブンイレブン#コンビニ#コンビニスイーツ#スイーツ#おやつ#アイス部#ロイヤルミルクティーバー#ミルクティー#ロイヤルミルクティー#タピオカ#もちもち#ティラミスマカロンアイス#マカロン#アイス#趣味の時間#癒し#favorite#写真#大好き#食べるの大好き
This was first announced through the convenience store’s official Instagram on March 19.
Called the “Royal milk tea with mochi”, the ice cream bar has three components:
- Black tea ice cream
- Milk sauce
- Tapioca-style mochi
＼【予告】タピオカ風もち入りロイヤルミルクティーバー💖／ 3/20(水)新発売✨濃厚な紅茶の風味が楽しめる「タピオカ風もち入りロイヤルミルクティーバー」(税込149円)✨ もっちりとした食感のタピオカ風もちに注目です😘 食後のデザートや1日のごほうびにロイヤルミルクティバーはいかが🍦？ #タピオカ風もち入りロイヤルミルクティーバー #タピオカ #紅茶 #ロイヤルミルクティー #ミルクティー #もっちり #タピオカ部 #今日のおやつ #おやつタイム #アイスタグラム #アイス部 #セブンスイーツアンバサダー #セブンイレブンスイーツ #コンビニスイーツ #セブンプレミアム #近くて便利 #セブン #セブンイレブン #seveneleven
S$1.80 per bar
According to the Instagram post, the ice cream bar retails for ¥149 (S$1.82) each.
Unfortunately, it is currently only available in 7-Eleven stores across Japan as part of its Seven Premium brand.
You can try on your next trip to Japan.
Top image from @seven_eleven_japan and @mic_mican on Instagram
