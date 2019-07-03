LTA: Man & woman repeatedly tapping in & out of MRT gantry part of SimplyGo trial for NETS

A man was seen on a May 18 video continuously tapping in and out of the gantry believed to be at Outram Park MRT Station.

It looked as if he was on a merry-go-round.

Second person seen doing the same

On the same day, another video emerged showing an elderly woman doing likewise at another MRT gantry:

On social media, many questions were raised and speculation was rife as to what these two individuals were doing.

Mystery solved: Doing testing for NETS

In response to Mothership.sg queries, the Land Transport Authority revealed following its investigations that the man was conducting a test by NETS as part of their SimplyGo trial.

An LTA spokesperson said:

The Land Transport Authority has investigated the incident and ascertained that it resulted from the testing conducted by one of our partners, NETS, as part of the SimplyGo trial. We have since warned NETS that their testing activities should not cause any disruption to transport operations. This is a separate initiative from the Travel Smart Rewards, which will conclude by the end of June.

What is SimplyGo?

SimplyGo is the next phase of Singapore’s fare payment system that enables commuters to use their credit or debit cards with contactless function for fare payments.

LTA and TransitLink have partnered the various payment schemes to introduce contactless payments on trains and buses.

There will be no need for upfront top-ups and your train and bus fares will be processed and charged to your credit or debit card bill.