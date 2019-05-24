Elderly woman enters & exits MRT gantry non-stop, 2nd person seen doing it in S’pore
Is this some kind of game?
Upsurge
Upsurge
An elderly woman has been caught on video entering and exiting the MRT gantry non-stop.
In fact, she did it six times in 37 seconds.
Here is the video:
The video was shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page just before 7pm on May 18.
This was the second video of such a bizarre act.
The person who shared the video wrote:
Tought only saw in fb. Suddenly saw in front of my eye. 😅😅
Man did the same earlier
An earlier video showed a man tapping in and out of the North East Line Outram MRT gantry 40 times in two minutes and 34 seconds.
Man continuously taps in & out of MRT gantry for 2.5 minutes, at least 40 taps completed
It is not known if a viral message is going around informing commuters of this new challenge or if this is part of a game to redeem points or cash back, or if this is a viral stunt.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.