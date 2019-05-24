fbpx

Elderly woman enters & exits MRT gantry non-stop, 2nd person seen doing it in S’pore

Is this some kind of game?

Belmont Lay | May 18, 10:59 pm

An elderly woman has been caught on video entering and exiting the MRT gantry non-stop.

In fact, she did it six times in 37 seconds.

Here is the video:

The video was shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page just before 7pm on May 18.

This was the second video of such a bizarre act.

The person who shared the video wrote:

Tought only saw in fb. Suddenly saw in front of my eye. 😅😅

Man did the same earlier

An earlier video showed a man tapping in and out of the North East Line Outram MRT gantry 40 times in two minutes and 34 seconds.

Man continuously taps in & out of MRT gantry for 2.5 minutes, at least 40 taps completed

It is not known if a viral message is going around informing commuters of this new challenge or if this is part of a game to redeem points or cash back, or if this is a viral stunt.

