TVB actress Katherine Ho, 27, divorces millionaire, 67, kisses billionaire, 55, before split announcement

The kiss came a day before the divorce announcement.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 3, 05:04 pm

Katherine Ho was the 2014 Miss Hong Kong runner-up.

Here she is.

Ho eventually entered showbiz, appearing in shows like Deep In The Realm Of Conscience, which coincidentally featured Jacqueline Wong, another TVB starlet in the news recently.

During this period, however, Ho was apparently dating Hong Kong businessman and millionaire, Wu Zhicheng.

They eventually tied the knot in July, 2018.

Wu is estimated to be worth around S$500 million.

He apparently also gifted Hu with diamond necklaces, and bought a S$3 million house under her name.

Short-lived

The marriage was relatively short-lived, with the couple divorcing about nine months later.

She posted this announcement on Instagram on May 1, 2019.

“We have decided to separate on good terms, and will continue to be good friends.”

Ho told reporters that she was feeling fine about the whole situation.

Caught kissing a billionaire

A day before the announcement on Instagram, Ho was caught dancing and kissing Anson Chan at Lan Kwai Fong District in Hong Kong.

Image from Next Magazine

Chan’s family is estimated to be worth around S$1.7 billion.

Both Chan and Ho apparently declined to comment.

Though reports have suggested that Ho’s marriage might have to do with Wu not wanting to have children, and did not necessarily have anything to do with Chan.

Image from Ho’s Instagram and TopickHK

