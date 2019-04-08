fbpx

Back
﻿

Jack Ma tells married employees to have sex 6 times in 6 days, for as long as possible

Having kids is the 'KPI of marriage', he said.

Tanya Ong | May 12, 12:06 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

You may have heard of the 996 work culture in China, where employees work from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm for six days a week.

Now, get ready for 669.

Advice to married employees

Alibaba founder Jack Ma gave a speech at the company’s 15th annual ‘Ali Day’ on May 10.

Ma reportedly commented that employees should have the 996 spirit at work, but married couples should follow ‘669’ in their personal life.

According to Shanghaiist, Ma said that 669 meant “six days, six times”, implying that his married employees should have sex six times in six days.

Capitalising on a pun where the Chinese pronunciation of ‘nine’ also means ‘long’, Ma also suggested that there should be an emphasis on how long each session lasts.

This message was subsequently uploaded to the company’s Weibo account:

Photo via Weibo

The caption reads (translated):

“In life, we need 669. What is 669? Six days, six times, with an emphasis on ‘duration’.”

Encouraged employees to have kids

According to Yahoo Finance, Ma also encouraged his employees to have children during his speech.

Talking about the “KPI of marriage”, he said that couples should have “results” in the form of having children.

He said:

“Marriage is not for the purpose of accumulating wealth, not for buying a house, not for buying a car, but for having a baby together. 

Always remember that ‘everything could be others’, could be fake. Only the child is the real thing. Have more children!”

Although China is one of the most populous countries in the world, its birth rate has been plummeting, with new births in China falling to 15.23 million in 2018, SCMP reported.

The birth rate of 10.94 every 1,000 people in 2018 was also the the lowest official birth rate recorded in China since 1961.

Top photo via YouTube screengrab.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

My mum had 2 choices: Die soon or take medicines leading to painful death 11 years later

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

May 12, 11:31 am

Cafe in Orchard serves gravity-defying drinks that cannot be spilled

It's pudding.

May 12, 11:14 am

M'sian officials: Men posing with dead clouded leopard given one week to come forward or face arrest

Karma.

May 12, 10:22 am

Penang cafe sells century egg cheesecake with ikan bilis & peanuts as dessert

Plus, durian cheesecake with salted egg yolk. Help.

May 12, 04:49 am

S'pore Taekwondo Federation Sec-Gen will step down in hopes that suspension against it can be lifted soon

But she said her decision has nothing got to do with the STF's suspension.

May 12, 01:18 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close