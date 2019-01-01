Woman films man flashing her at ATM in Mumbai, India, puts it on Twitter

A woman who has had enough of being harassed by a flasher in Mumbai, India took matters into her own hands.

By filming the flasher and putting the video of him and his willy on Twitter — for the whole world to see.

Man flashes his penis at her while she attempts to withdraw money

On May 11, Twitter user Shibani put up a tweet (Warning: NSFW) with a video of a man supposedly flashing his genitalia at her, while she was withdrawing money from a State Bank of India ATM.

Here is a censored version of the video:

“How about I f**king record you?”

The video began with the man overheard saying something indistinct in the background.

The video suddenly turned towards him, with a woman heard saying: “You know what? How about I record you?”

At this point, the man was seen with his penis distinctly hanging out of his pants, in an erect position.

When the woman further added, “Right? Right?”, the man quickly turned away, momentarily attempting to look busy at the ATM before tucking his genitalia back into his pants.

As the camera got closer to the man, the woman repeated her question, in a more aggressive manner this time, stating: “How about I f**king record you?”

Subsequently, the man turned around and left the ATM booth, with the woman adding: “Trying to hit on me in a f**king ATM. Right?”

Victim was struggling to withdraw money for her rickshaw ride

In an Instagram post on the incident, Shibani further explained that her situation had arisen when she had stopped at the ATM to withdraw money to pay for her rickshaw ride.

However, the machine had trouble dispensing cash.

Shibani added that it was at this point that the would-be flasher, supposedly named Sandeep Khumbharkar, appeared to offer his help in paying for the ride.

Man harassed her repeatedly as she struggled to withdraw money

The woman said she declined and returned outside to supposedly argue with the rickshaw rider over payment, and explain her payment issue to a nearby police car that had pulled up on the scene.

Shibani highlighted that she allegedly then returned to the ATM to try withdrawing money once more, only for Sandeep to show up a second time, whereupon he touched her shoulder and thigh, asking if she needed help once more.

In response, Shibani supposedly shouted at him to stay away and repeated that she did not need his help.

That did not appear to have deterred Sandeep, as it allegedly then led to the situation caught on video.

Shibani added that she immediately ran to inform the nearby police, once Sandeep left the ATM booth.

The police immediately gave chase as the man had supposedly fled on his scooter.

Flasher claims to be drunk after arrest

Shibani further wrote on both Twitter and Instagram that Sandeep was eventually caught and that she has filed a report against him.

In her Instagram post, she further said that Sandeep had supposedly been crying and pleading when she visited him at the police station with her father.

Additionally, Sandeep had supposedly claimed that he was drunk at that time.

Shibani added that she is looking to take Sandeep to court and give her official statement to the judge.

