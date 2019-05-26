Ikhsan Fandi scores 1st goal for Norwegian club Raufoss with last-minute overhead kick winner

Ikhsan Fandi scored a winning overhead kick in the last minute of play to secure a 3-2 win for his team, Raufoss IL, on Sunday night, May 12, in Oslo, Norway.

It was the 20-year-old’s first-ever goal for the club.

Last-minute screamer

Five Raufoss IL players crammed into the Skeid Fotball penalty box with one minute of regulation time to go and the game tied at 2-2.

Ikhsan’s back was to goal, but his first instinct was to meet the cross from the right with an overhead kick that sent the ball into the bottom corner.

The 3-2 away win extended Raufoss’ unbeaten league run to four games.

Played as substitute

Ikhsan’s goal comes after just 92 minutes of total playing time in the league.

He has played in the last six league matches as substitute for all games.

Ikhsan had scored for Raufoss in pre-season friendlies.

Historic goal

It is the first time in 30 years a Singaporean has scored for a professional European football club.

V Sundram. Moorthy scored the last of his three goals for Swiss side FC Basel way back in 1989 when Singaporeans tasted European football glory.

Ikhsan’s father Fandi Ahmad was the only other Singaporean to do the same with 11 league goals for Dutch team Groningen from 1983 to 1985.

Seeking promotion

The second-tier Norwegian side moved up to fourth place with 13 points after seven games.

They trail Aalesund (16 points), Sandefjord (15) and Start (13 and better goal difference) in the 16-team 1. Division.

Raufoss is seeking promotion.

Top two teams earn automatic promotion, while third to sixth battle for the last slot via a play-off.

