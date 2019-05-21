We learn more about Huawei’s Google ban from memes than recent news reports
My way or the Huawei.
As you might have known by now, Google is withdrawing the licensing of the Android Operating System to Huawei’s devices.
Huawei phones lose Google services & Android updates after Trump blacklist
Although there is a temporary reprieve from the Trump Administration in lifting the ban for the next 90 days until August, companies are expected to follow through the blacklisting of Huawei, including chipmakers such as Intel Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Xilinx Inc. and Broadcom Inc.
While unfortunate, Huawei users are panicking, and have even taken to selling their phones, even though both Huawei and Android have stated that current devices will still be able to access Google and Android updates, for now.
In fact, Huawei announced that it is prepared for such a circumstance and has stockpiled enough components to ensure business as usual for at least three months.
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei says US underestimates his company
Meme invasion
The memes have begun to spread, theorising what would happen after the Google blacklist kicks into effect:
Some are reflective of the current market situation:
Hmmm true pic.twitter.com/rmnq2xMPwC
— Mothership.sg (@MothershipSG) May 21, 2019
Which makes this a particularly hellish period for the company:
One likened the withdrawal of the license to Vision’s mind stone being removed.
Another likened the ban to this iconic goodbye scene:
Some even took the initiative to tell their Google Assistant the bad news.
Others pointed out the interesting timeline of events leading up to the ban.
Events summed up pic.twitter.com/mKpRsPP7uV
— Mothership.sg (@MothershipSG) May 22, 2019
Which, considering the reason behind the blacklist, might suggest to other companies to watch their backs.
The rest better stay sharp.
Top image via Leng Kah Sheng
