Garden-themed cafe in Woodlands sells brunch, mains & Korean desserts under S$10

Weekend plans.

Mandy How | May 9, 04:14 pm

Cafes are everywhere in Singapore.

What sets Fusion Spoon Cafe apart, however, is their wide selection of menu items and relatively low prices.

Also, the space is really pretty, with high ceilings and floral fixings:

Photo by @_trval_ on Instagram
Photo via @19_tiffany_91 on Instagram
Photo via @19_tiffany_91 on Instagram

As for food, the cafe sells items like eggs benedict, pizza, burgers, pasta, sandwiches, and local dishes, as well as bingsu (Korean shaved ice).

Most of these items are below S$10, with the exception of fancier items like steak.

Here’s how the food looks.

Tdy morning brekkie after walk.

Newly open in woodlands

Eggs benedict come for S$8.80:

Seafood Aglio Olio is S$4.80:

Seafood Aglio Olio [$4.80] 🍝 📍: Fusion Spoon Cafe ⭐️: 8.5/10 💬: Not the most amazing Seafood Aglio Olio I’ve had… but for this price, it is ridiculously worth it! • The al dente spaghetti wasn’t too dry and was pretty flavourful after mixing in the peppers and chilli flakes. The prawns, fish and squid was decent except the portion of the seafood wasn’t consistent. After eating this dish on two occasions, both portions of seafood had an obvious difference. Other than inconsistency, everything else was good. #pasta #spaghetti #aglioolio #agliooliospaghetti #agliooliopasta #seafood #seafoodaglioolio #seafoodpasta #fusionspoon #fusionspooncafe #westernfood #italianfood #italianpasta #singapore #singaporefood #goodfood #food #foodporn #foodie #brunch #dinner #lunch

A ribeye costs S$16.80:

A bingsu is around S$8:

Facebook reviewer Ah Beng Foodie  ordered three main courses – eggs benedict, pizza, and steak — as well as dessert, and the bill came up to below S$50.

Here are the photos he uploaded.

Photo by Ah Beng Foodie
Photo by Ah Beng Foodie
Photo by Ah Beng Foodie
Photo by Ah Beng Foodie
Photo by Ah Beng Foodie

Address:
Fusion Spoon
785e Woodlands Rise, #01-15, Singapore 735785

Top image via @vellinachan, @_trval_, and @redbullzs on Instagram

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

