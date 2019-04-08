Garden-themed cafe in Woodlands sells brunch, mains & Korean desserts under S$10

Cafes are everywhere in Singapore.

Advertisement

What sets Fusion Spoon Cafe apart, however, is their wide selection of menu items and relatively low prices.

Also, the space is really pretty, with high ceilings and floral fixings:

As for food, the cafe sells items like eggs benedict, pizza, burgers, pasta, sandwiches, and local dishes, as well as bingsu (Korean shaved ice).

Most of these items are below S$10, with the exception of fancier items like steak.

Advertisement

Here’s how the food looks.

Advertisement

Eggs benedict come for S$8.80:

Seafood Aglio Olio is S$4.80:

A ribeye costs S$16.80:

Advertisement

A bingsu is around S$8:

Facebook reviewer Ah Beng Foodie ordered three main courses – eggs benedict, pizza, and steak — as well as dessert, and the bill came up to below S$50.

Here are the photos he uploaded.

Advertisement

Address:

Fusion Spoon

785e Woodlands Rise, #01-15, Singapore 735785

Advertisement

Top image via @vellinachan, @_trval_, and @redbullzs on Instagram