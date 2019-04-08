Garden-themed cafe in Woodlands sells brunch, mains & Korean desserts under S$10
Cafes are everywhere in Singapore.
What sets Fusion Spoon Cafe apart, however, is their wide selection of menu items and relatively low prices.
Also, the space is really pretty, with high ceilings and floral fixings:
As for food, the cafe sells items like eggs benedict, pizza, burgers, pasta, sandwiches, and local dishes, as well as bingsu (Korean shaved ice).
Most of these items are below S$10, with the exception of fancier items like steak.
Here’s how the food looks.
Eggs benedict come for S$8.80:
Having morning blues? Why not let our Egg Benedict brighten up your day? The moment I see the runny yolk, my worries flow away too! $8.80 nett Egg Benedict where to find?! Portion is decent and taste is really up there too! Come find us at Fusion Spoon Woodlands 785E Woodlands Rise, #01-15, Singapore 735785 Contact: 66126798 or PM us for reservations! #fusionspoon #foodsg #cafefood #eggbenedict #comfortfood #breakfastsg #sgmusteat #woodlands
Seafood Aglio Olio is S$4.80:
Seafood Aglio Olio [$4.80] 🍝 📍: Fusion Spoon Cafe ⭐️: 8.5/10 💬: Not the most amazing Seafood Aglio Olio I’ve had… but for this price, it is ridiculously worth it! • The al dente spaghetti wasn’t too dry and was pretty flavourful after mixing in the peppers and chilli flakes. The prawns, fish and squid was decent except the portion of the seafood wasn’t consistent. After eating this dish on two occasions, both portions of seafood had an obvious difference. Other than inconsistency, everything else was good. #pasta #spaghetti #aglioolio #agliooliospaghetti #agliooliopasta #seafood #seafoodaglioolio #seafoodpasta #fusionspoon #fusionspooncafe #westernfood #italianfood #italianpasta #singapore #singaporefood #goodfood #food #foodporn #foodie #brunch #dinner #lunch
A ribeye costs S$16.80:
Why the need to burst your budget over a good plate of Steak? Over here at Fusion Spoon, we serve QUALITY, TENDER and JUICY NZ Grass-fed Ribeye Steak at $16.80 NETT ONLY!! Drenched in our own-made Special Black Pepper Sauce, every mouthful is a foodgasmic experience! #fusionspoon #cafefood #beststeak #sgmusteat #sgfood #western #fusion #grassfedsteak #ribeyesteak #blackpepper
A bingsu is around S$8:
Facebook reviewer Ah Beng Foodie ordered three main courses – eggs benedict, pizza, and steak — as well as dessert, and the bill came up to below S$50.
Here are the photos he uploaded.
Address:
Fusion Spoon
785e Woodlands Rise, #01-15, Singapore 735785
Top image via @vellinachan, @_trval_, and @redbullzs on Instagram
