Cambodian boy who speaks 15 languages sponsored by businessman to study in China

He left for China on May 13.

Matthias Ang | May 16, 05:37 pm

Remember the Cambodian boy who wowed the world with his ability to speak 15 languages?

Cambodian boy selling souvenirs at Angkor Wat can speak 15 languages

It would seem that his multilingual proficiency is literally bringing him to places.

Received sponsorship from a businessman

According to Malaysian media Sinchew, Thuch Salik (or Thaksin, according to some reports) has received sponsorship from a Cambodian businessman, Khit Chhern, to pursue his studies at Hailiang Foreign Language School in Zhejiang, China.

On May 12, Chhern put up a post on Facebook in which he stated that he was determined to help Salik since he first saw the boy’s photo on November 11, 2018.

In sponsoring Salik’s study abroad, Chhern also expressed his hope for the child to have a better future.

Salik has since set off for China on May 13.

A video by Chinese media site Sohu showed Salik kneeling in front of his family and Chhern just before his departure.

Source: Sohu

As for his arrival in China, Salik was welcomed by students and staff of Hailiang Foreign School at the airport, complete with a song and dance.

Previously went to China on a sponsored tour

However, this is not the first time Salik has been to China.

According to Sinchew, Salik had previously visited China with his family, from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31, with the help of Hailiang Education Group.

He was given a tour of the school, among other things.

At that time, Salik had also been given a chance to experience calligraphy, playing the zither, and Chinese martial arts and crafts with the school’s students.

Salik and his family were also taken on a tour of Zhejiang University, the West Lake, the Hall in Xi Shi’s hometown (Xi Shi is one of China’s legendary Four Great Beauties), along with a chance to taste local dishes at Lou Wai Lou restaurant.

Captured Chinese attention after stating Chinese was his favourite language

Salik had captured Chinese attention in November 2018 when he stated that Chinese was his favourite language, Shanghaiist reported.

Additionally, Salik has also expressed how much he likes the Chinese people, and that he hopes to eventually have the opportunity to study in Beijing in future for his university studies, Sinchew adds.

With regard to his goals, Salik stated that he wanted to be a tour guide so as to better help foreigners understand Cambodia’s culture and history through his own efforts.

Top image from Thuch Salik Facebook

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

