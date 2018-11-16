Cambodian boy selling souvenirs at Angkor Wat can speak 15 languages

Angkor Wat is a popular tourist spot in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

One of its temples, Ta Prohm, is particularly famous because Hollywood movie Tomb Raider was shot there.

It’s all set to have a new highlight now, as a boy hawking his wares there can speak more than 15 languages.

Multilingual boy selling souvenirs

Recently, a tourist from Penang met the multilingual boy named Thaksin, who was selling souvenirs to her at Ta Prohm.

Thaksin impressed her with his linguistic talent as he said in Mandarin that he can also speak Cantonese, Mandarin, Thai, English, Japanese, Korean and French.

9 languages in three-minute conversation

And he proved his flair by speaking nine languages altogether in a three-minute conversation.

1. Japanese

He introduced the cost of each item and described his souvenirs as “cute” in Japanese.

2. Cantonese

In Cantonese, he also replied that if the person filming did not know how to play the recorder, he can teach her. If he was unable to teach her successfully, he would not charge her money.

3. Mandarin

Here, Thaksin sang part of a Mandarin pop song 我们不一样’, which means “We are different”, changing some of the lyrics to mention his souvenirs.

4. French

5. Bahasa Melayu

He counted numbers in Malay too.

6. English

He explained that he learnt these languages from tourists.

7. Filipino

8. Spanish

9. German

Received support

The videos of the polyglot boy uploaded went viral, leading to an invitation from a Chinese television station for an interview and a sponsored trip to China for Thaksin and his family.

Thaksin can actually speak 15 languages while his 11-year-old brother Tol Tithyya can also speak 11 languages, according to Sinchew.

Both brothers particularly like speaking Mandarin.

Besides a media interview, the producer of the Chinese television station will also provide Thaksin with a chance to sing.

If Thaksin sings well, the producer intends to nurture him to become a singer.

On the other hand, the Cambodian Redcross Society also provided the boys with financial aid and food items to support them to continue schooling.

A local charity organisation also brought them to a toy outlet where the boys chose a remote-controlled car, football and bicycle etc.

In her post, the person who shared the video wrote that she was glad that the clip went viral online so that more people are aware of children like Thaksin who is making a living at such a young age.

Many viewers also gave their well wishes to this talented boy and thanked Venus for creating this post which was deemed to have changed Thaksin’s life.

Here’s her post:

Text in full, if you are unable to see the post:

HOW MANY LANGUAGES CAN YOU SPEAK?

WHAT WERE YOU DOING WHEN YOU ARE AT HIS AGE? I visited Siem Reap last week, temple tour is the must do when you are in Siem Reap. I met 2 kids in the Ta Prohm temple at Angkor Wat. First was Lisa, she is 7 years old, she was selling flute alone, I approached her and talked to her, she told me she can sing the famous cat song in Tik Tok. We had fun playing and recording. What really shock me was another boy who is so talented, he can speaks more than 10 languages. He talked to me in cantonese at first, then he told me how many language he can speaks, he really WOW me. I recorded a video of him when I talked to him, before I post it on my page here, I shared to some friends. Today, I saw this video gone viral on social media! I read some of the comments, netizen asking where to find this boy. I met him at Ta Prohm temple, which is the famous Tomb Raider filming location. I feel grateful that his video gone viral, it might creates more awareness to people there are kids still struggle to live their life everyday. Be thankful and be grateful.

Be kind and be good.

Love. Peace.

Top photo collage from screenshots of Venus GWC’s video