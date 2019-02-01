fbpx

Tiger introduces Orchid-infused beer as its first brew exclusively at Jewel Changi

$12 per pint.

Martino Tan | April 1, 05:33 pm

Many Singaporeans are excited about the upcoming opening of Jewel Changi Airport, with a quarter of more than the 280 flagship stores and brands new to Singapore.

Changi Jewel opens on April 17, 2019. Here are some of its exciting nom noms.

Besides international brands, Tiger Beer will be flying the Singapore flag high with the introduction of its first concept store, The Tiger Street Lab.

At the TSL concept store, visitors can look forward to unique seasonal brews as well as merchandise.

They can also try out exclusive variants of different season brews every three months.

Tiger Orchid-infused Black Lager

The spokesperson for Tiger Beer revealed to Mothership.sg in an exclusive that the first seasonal brew will be the Tiger Orchid-infused Black Lager.

The brew is, no surprises here, inspired by Singapore’s national flower, Vanda ‘Miss Joaquim’, an orchid hybrid.

How does it taste like?

According to the spokesperson, the full-flavoured black lager is enhanced by the infusion of orchids that boasts light floral notes and a touch of citrus.

The beer is an “amber blend with an exotic aroma and a tart and mild fruity finish”.

Guess it smells flowery and tastes fruity.

The beer retails at $12 per pint (500ml) and the brew is only available at the Tiger Street Lab.

Also exclusive to Jewel:

Jewel Changi Airport’s Yotel lets you book a room for just 4 hours at S$80

Address:
Tiger Street Lab, Jewel Changi Airport
78 Airport Blvd #05 – 205, Singapore 819666
Tel: 6243 2047

Top photo from Tiger Beer

About Martino Tan

Martino’s parents named him after an Italian priest, Vatican's 1st ambassador to S’pore. He's inspired by the lives of Robert Kennedy & Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the words of George Orwell & William F. Buckley Jr., & the music of the Beatles.

