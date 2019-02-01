Teo Chee Hean no longer DPM from May 1, 2019, but will remain in Cabinet to ‘lend support’

Teo Chee Hean has held the title of Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) for over 10 years.

But come May 1, 2019, he will have a new title, that of Senior Minister.

New title

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on April 23 that Teo and fellow DPM Tharman Shanmugaratnam will relinquish their appointments as DPMs with effect from May 1, 2019.

They will be appointed as Senior Ministers instead.

Both Teo and Tharman will remain in Cabinet.

Teo will also keep his appointment as the Coordinating Minister for National Security, a position he has held since 2011.

Long runner

Teo’s length of service puts him in the top three of Singaporean DPMs.

With his last day on April 30, Teo will have served over ten years as DPM.

Only Goh Keng Swee (11 years) and PM Lee himself (almost 14 years) have served longer stints as DPM.

Thanks colleagues, wants support for next GE

Teo commented on the reshuffle on his Facebook page.

He thanked PM Lee and his colleagues for their support, congratulated Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on his promotion to DPM, and said that he will remain in Cabinet to lend them his support.

Teo also mentioned that he will continue working with Trade Minister Chan Chun Sing and “other younger leaders” for Singapore’s security, safety and success.

Finally, he gave a nod to the upcoming general election, which must be held by January 2021, and asked the residents of Pasir Ris-Punggol for their continued support.

Here’s Teo’s post in full:

“I would like to thank Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and our colleagues for their support over the ten years since 1 April 2009 that I have had the privilege of serving as DPM. I would like to congratulate Mr Heng Swee Keat as he assumes duties as DPM and wish him all the very best. This is another important step in our leadership renewal. I will continue in Cabinet to support PM Lee and DPM Heng in whatever way I can, and work together with them, Mr Chan Chun Sing and other younger leaders for the security, safety and success of our country. This is the Singapore way of ensuring smooth leadership transition, continuity and stability. Senior leaders make way in good time for the next generation, share their experience and help the next generation of leaders to succeed. I also hope to continue to have the support of our Pasir Ris-Punggol residents to continue as their MP at the next General Election.”

Top image courtesy of DPM Teo’s press secretary.