Cabinet reshuffle: Heng Swee Keat promoted to Deputy Prime Minister

Tharman will step down as DPM.

Belmont Lay | April 23, 04:14 pm

Upsurge

Heng Swee Keat will be promoted to deputy prime minister (DPM).



The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Tuesday, April 23, announced a Cabinet reshuffle.

The PMO statement in full:

1. The Prime Minister will make the following changes to his Cabinet with effect from 1 May 2019.

2. Mr Heng Swee Keat will be promoted to Deputy Prime Minister. He will remain as Minister for Finance, and continue chairing the Future Economy Council and National Research Foundation. He will be appointed Acting Prime Minister in the Prime Minister’s absence.

3. Mr Teo Chee Hean and Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam will relinquish their appointments as Deputy Prime Ministers.

They will be appointed Senior Ministers and remain in Cabinet. Mr Teo will continue as Coordinating Minister for National Security. Mr Tharman will be re‐designated as Coordinating Minister for Social Policies. He will continue to advise the Prime Minister on economic policies.



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote on Facebook:

As part of the ongoing leadership renewal, Heng Swee Keat will be promoted to Deputy Prime Minister with effect from 1 May. He will remain as Minister for Finance and continue chairing the Future Economy Council and National Research Foundation. He will act as Prime Minister in my absence.

Teo Chee Hean and Tharman Shanmugaratnam will relinquish their appointments as DPMs, and be appointed instead as Senior Ministers in Cabinet.

Chee Hean will continue as Coordinating Minister for National Security.

Tharman will be re-designated as Coordinating Minister for Social Policies. He will continue to advise the Prime Minister on economic policies. Concurrently, Tharman has been appointed Deputy Chairman of GIC.

The next generation leadership is taking shape, and progressively taking over from me and my older colleagues. The team is working closely together, building up public trust and confidence in their leadership.

I ask all Singaporeans to support them, and work together to secure a bright future for Singapore.

You can read the full PMO Statement here: https://on.pmo.sg/2KSWBUf

– LHL

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

