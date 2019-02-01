S’pore’s own ‘sakura season’ kicks in as flowers in full bloom island wide

Friends, colleagues, siblings, and probably, even yourself might have travelled 5,200km Japan just to catch a glimpse of its famous cherry blossoms or sakura.

But Singaporeans can also indulge in the budget Sakura season right at home with the current mass blooming of various pink flowers.

Singapore’s Sakura season

And it is not just the ubiquitous overhead bridge Bougainvillea flowers that are in bloom here.

Trumpet trees across Singapore are also flaunting the beauty of their pink and white flowers.

The trumpet trees are a South African species that bloom when the rain comes after a period of dry weather.

Recent occasional rain after a few weeks of dry spell in February and March has probably triggered this spectacular mass blooming.

Light and temperature

According to NParks, some plants are induced to produce flowers by light and temperature.

Take Bougainvillea flowers, for example. They bloom more aggressively under hotter and brighter days.

Unlike the sakura season in Japan, which only happens in March and April, we might have a chance to catch the second round of blooming in September.

Spotted all over Singapore

Without further ado, here are some pretty photos of these tropical sakura taken by those in Singapore.

Here are some trumpet trees:

They are called Trumpet trees because of the trumpet-like shaped flowers.

At Ulu Pandan Park Connector

Fun fact, the tree barks of this particular species Tabebuia rosea are found to be anti-cancer.

At Tuas

At Punggol Park

At North Buona Vista Road

Some trumpet trees are already showering pink and white flowers along the road.

At Tampines Road

Here’s another type of pink flowers that you might see, called the Crepe Flowers or the Lagerstroemia Indica.

At Chuan Drive

Not forgetting Singapore’s ubiquitous Bougainvillea flowers.

At Sungei Sembawang

At Paragon, Orchard

At Bedok

Top photos from NParks Facebook