Explosion of pink across S’pore as trumpet tree flowers bloom

Belmont Lay | September 11, 11:08 pm

Tales of Fearsome River Creatures

17 November 2018 - 30 December 2018, 10:00-17:00

80 Mandai Lake Road

Singapore is glowing pink.

Trumpet tree flowers are in bloom across the island, beautifying the urban environment with its pink petals.

Shade-providing tree

The trumpet tree, whose scientific name is Tabebuia rosea, is commonly planted as a shade-providing tree in Singapore. It is commonly referred to as Singapore’s version of the “Sakura”.

It is native to tropical rainforests across South America.

The tree got its name from its trumpet-shaped flowers.

On Monday night, Sept. 10, the National Parks Board posted photographs of the trumpet tree flowers in full bloom at locations such as Singapore River and Hougang.

NParks wrote: “Planted along roadsides and parks, they provide us with shade and also a spectacular show of pink blooms when their flowers fall to the ground.”

To find individual trees, Singaporeans can head to trees.sg where 500,000 trees have been mapped.

Here are some of the flowers blooming across the island:

Central Expressway, near Moulmein Flyover.
Photo: Andrew Tau

Central Expressway, near Moulmein Flyover.
Photo: Andrew Tau

Singapore River.
Photo: Tee Swee Ping

Singapore River.
Photo: Tee Swee Ping

Photo: Tee Swee Ping

Hougang Street 22.
Photo: Ling Kin Joo

Hougang Street 22.
Photo: Ling Kin Joo

Hougang Street 22.
Photo: Ling Kin Joo

Zion Road.
Photo: Sng Hui Ting

Robertson Quay.
Photo: Lee Jia Hwa

Nicoll Highway.
Photo: Tan Chin Peng

Central Expressway near Moulmein Flyover.
Photo: Andrew Tau

Hougang Street 22.
Photo: Cheng Poh Chuan

Hougang Street 21.
Photo: Ling Kin Joo

Ayer Rajah Expressway, near Hong Leong Gardens.
Photo: Abdul Rahman bin Sultan

Ayer Rajah Expressway, near Pandan Flyover.
Photo: Jolyn Sim

Zion Road.
Photo: Lee Jia Hwa

S’pore mapped 500,000 trees on Trees.sg. Add to the record by indicating which ones are blooming.

