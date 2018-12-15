Explosion of pink across S’pore as trumpet tree flowers bloom

Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Singapore is glowing pink.
Trumpet tree flowers are in bloom across the island, beautifying the urban environment with its pink petals.
Shade-providing tree
The trumpet tree, whose scientific name is Tabebuia rosea, is commonly planted as a shade-providing tree in Singapore. It is commonly referred to as Singapore’s version of the “Sakura”.
It is native to tropical rainforests across South America.
The tree got its name from its trumpet-shaped flowers.
On Monday night, Sept. 10, the National Parks Board posted photographs of the trumpet tree flowers in full bloom at locations such as Singapore River and Hougang.
NParks wrote: “Planted along roadsides and parks, they provide us with shade and also a spectacular show of pink blooms when their flowers fall to the ground.”
To find individual trees, Singaporeans can head to trees.sg where 500,000 trees have been mapped.
Here are some of the flowers blooming across the island:
Central Expressway, near Moulmein Flyover.
Photo: Andrew Tau
Central Expressway, near Moulmein Flyover.
Photo: Andrew Tau
Singapore River.
Photo: Tee Swee Ping
Singapore River.
Photo: Tee Swee Ping
Photo: Tee Swee Ping
Hougang Street 22.
Photo: Ling Kin Joo
Hougang Street 22.
Photo: Ling Kin Joo
Hougang Street 22.
Photo: Ling Kin Joo
Zion Road.
Photo: Sng Hui Ting
Robertson Quay.
Photo: Lee Jia Hwa
Nicoll Highway.
Photo: Tan Chin Peng
Central Expressway near Moulmein Flyover.
Photo: Andrew Tau
Hougang Street 22.
Photo: Cheng Poh Chuan
Hougang Street 21.
Photo: Ling Kin Joo
Ayer Rajah Expressway, near Hong Leong Gardens.
Photo: Abdul Rahman bin Sultan
Ayer Rajah Expressway, near Pandan Flyover.
Photo: Jolyn Sim
Zion Road.
Photo: Lee Jia Hwa
S’pore mapped 500,000 trees on Trees.sg. Add to the record by indicating which ones are blooming.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.