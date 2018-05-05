Back

S’pore mapped 500,000 trees on Trees.sg. Add to the record by indicating which ones are blooming.

Look out for Singapore Sakuras.

By Guan Zhen Tan | 37 mins

Upsurge

Trees.sg is a website dedicated to, well, trees in Singapore.

Launched on March 17, 2018, the site has an impressive 500,000 trees recorded in its system.

Created by National Parks Board (NParks), it is one of the most extensive tree maps in Asia.

Some trees left out for now

Given the sheer volume of records, it is not surprising a few trees might be left out.

This could be due to several constraints, such as trees located in dense forested areas making them difficult to map individually.

However, there are some things you as the public can do in the meantime to help update information about these trees.

This is especially since multiple trees across the island have started blooming, such as the eye-catching sorrowless tree that recently bloomed brilliantly at Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2.

You can indicate whether a tree is blooming

Say, you find a tree blooming in Tampines.

You can suss out the specific tree via two methods: By location or species, if you know what the name of the plant is.

Enter the relevant details, and see if you can locate that particular tree using the app.

After identifying that one tree, you can list it as flowering if it is, and upload a photo of the blossoming flowers, if any.

If you went to check out the tree and it isn’t flowering anymore, you can, too, conversely report that it is no longer in bloom.

You can also go ahead and “hug” the tree, and leave your comments and love-letters for it online, to let people know that your plant friend is flowering beautifully, like this endearing message to one Pink Mempat tree near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1. 

This mail to a sorrowless tree near Hillview Avenue feels like a greeting to an old friend: 

You can also share photos of the gorgeous blooms, such as these near the Tampines Expressway:

Just look at the lovely user-submitted photos:

Photo by Siti Zaharah via Trees.sg
Photo by Loh Ming Jie via Trees.sg
Photo from trees.sg

And here’s one near the junction of Holland and Farrer road:

Photo by CL via Trees.sg

Here’s some pretty trumpet trees near Jalan Jurong Kechil:

Photo by CL via Trees.sg

So the next time you spot a flowering tree, you just might want to share its blooms via the Tree.sg website here.

Who knows, it might have a lot more visitors as a result because of you.

Top photos by CL via Trees.sg

 

