First customer of Shake Shack S’pore arrived 4:30am at Jewel Changi Airport

Shake Shack’s queue might just rival A&W’s.

Advertisement

More than 90 in line

The American burger chain officially opened its first outlet in Jewel Changi Airport on April 17, 2019, at 10:30am.

The first person in line arrived at the airport as early as 4:30am, The Straits Times (ST) reports. That’s six hours of waiting.

That person is Justin Zheng from the aviation industry, and the 37-year-old even took a half-day leave in order to join the queue early, ST writes.

Zheng waited outside Jewel Changi Airport at 4:30am, and started queuing at Shake Shack when he was allowed entry at 6am.

Speaking to ST, Zheng said,

“I’m a kiasu Singaporean. This is a new building and a new restaurant, and being first in line for this is a privilege that will never happen again.”

He had never eaten at the burger chain prior to this.

Besides being on national news, Zheng’s reward for being the first in line is a Shake Shack kit, which includes branded merchandise like a pin, luggage tag, notebook, and tote bag.

According to ST, there were more than 90 people in line at 10am.

Advertisement

Interiors

Here’s a look at the interiors of the two-storey outlet:

Advertisement

Opening performance

An opening performance was put up by Shake Shack’s employees:

You can watch a clip of it here:

Advertisement

Here’s some (hopefully) useful information about Shake Shack:

Address:

Jewel Changi Airport

78 Airport Boulevard #02-256, Singapore 819666

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm, daily

Advertisement

Top image via Shake Shack Singapore