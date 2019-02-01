fbpx

First customer of Shake Shack S’pore arrived 4:30am at Jewel Changi Airport

Wao.

Mandy How | April 17, 05:40 pm

Shake Shack’s queue might just rival A&W’s.

More than 90 in line

The American burger chain officially opened its first outlet in Jewel Changi Airport on April 17, 2019, at 10:30am.

The first person in line arrived at the airport as early as 4:30am, The Straits Times (ST) reports. That’s six hours of waiting.

That person is Justin Zheng from the aviation industry, and the 37-year-old even took a half-day leave in order to join the queue early, ST writes.

Photo via Shake Shack Singapore

Zheng waited outside Jewel Changi Airport at 4:30am, and started queuing at Shake Shack when he was allowed entry at 6am.

Speaking to ST, Zheng said,

“I’m a kiasu Singaporean. This is a new building and a new restaurant, and being first in line for this is a privilege that will never happen again.”

He had never eaten at the burger chain prior to this.

Photo via Shake Shack Singapore

Besides being on national news, Zheng’s reward for being the first in line is a Shake Shack kit, which includes branded merchandise like a pin, luggage tag, notebook, and tote bag.

According to ST, there were more than 90 people in line at 10am.

Interiors

Here’s a look at the interiors of the two-storey outlet:

Photo via Shake Shack Singapore
Photo via Shake Shack Singapore
Photo via Shake Shack Singapore
Photo via Shake Shack Singapore
Photo via Shake Shack Singapore

Opening performance

An opening performance was put up by Shake Shack’s employees:

Photo via Shake Shack Singapore
Photo via Shake Shack Singapore

You can watch a clip of it here:

Here’s some (hopefully) useful information about Shake Shack:

A no-holds-barred review of Shake Shack’s menu in Jewel Changi Airport

Shake Shack S’pore’s full menu & prices, burger from S$7.50

Address:
Jewel Changi Airport
78 Airport Boulevard #02-256, Singapore 819666

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm, daily

Top image via Shake Shack Singapore

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

