Friends & followers leave 43,000 mostly supportive comments on Sammi Cheng’s Instagram

Big names in the industry are behind her.

Mandy How | April 19, 02:24 pm

Upsurge

On April 16, news broke that Hong Kong singer, 51-year-old Andy Hui, has cheated on his wife of five years, Sammi Cheng.

Cheng, 46, is also a singer, but is much more famous.

Andy Hui caught cheating on Sammi Cheng with Jacqueline Wong, who was dating Kenneth Ma

Hui cheated on his wife with 30-year-old Jacqueline Wong, a Hong Kong actress who was also dating another actor, Kenneth Ma, 45.

Both cheaters have since apologised, Hui through a press conference, and Wong through her agent.

Love and support

After three days of silence, Cheng has indirectly addressed the matter in an Instagram post, implying that she would forgive Hui:

Sammi Cheng’s statement on Andy Hui scandal: Marriage is about forgiveness & accepting flaws

Less than a day after it was posted, Cheng has gotten over 328,000 likes and 43,000 comments.

In comparison, her regular posts hover around 6,000 – 15,000 likes and a few hundred comments.

Some portion of the outpouring of comments came from celebrities, who showed their support in the form of heart emojis:

Others took the time to type out a few words of encouragement:

“The beauty of growth is that we can learn continuously.”

“My heart aches for you, it must be hard on you.”

Detractors

However, not everyone is convinced of Cheng’s decision.

Detractors feel that Cheng is not being a good role model, and may even be cheapening herself.

“Sammi, by doing this, you’re making yourself very cheap. With your eligibility, you should have no problem finding another person who loves and cherish you!”

🙁

Top image via Sammi Cheng and Andy Hui’s Instagram

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

