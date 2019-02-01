Rat makes cosy home inside one of the raw chickens left outside Toa Payoh Lor 4 coffee shop

A rat was allegedly caught on video making itself cosy inside one of the raw chickens left in a crate outside a coffee shop in Toa Payoh Lorong 4.

The video appeared to have been taken by a passer-by. It was uploaded on Facebook by All Singapore Stuff.

For those of you who are squeamish, you can look away:

The crate was rattled and the rat came scrambling out:

What was the rat doing?

The 35-second video showed the rat nestled snugly inside its newfound place of residence — one of the raw chickens.

It appeared to be feasting on the innards.

As the crate got rattled by the camera man, the rat can be seen scrambling out.

Why are chickens left outside?

It is not an uncommon practice for raw food items to get delivered in the middle of the night and then left outside the coffee shop premises.

The delivery personnel would not have access to eateries that have closed for the day.

If coffee shop stalls demanded food to be delivered only when they open for business for the day, deliveries cannot be possibly be fulfilled for all stalls at the same time.

Coffee shop identified

The original video did not identify the coffee shop in Toa Payoh.

In response to comments demanding the coffee shop to be identified, All Singapore Stuff posted a video in the comment section in response, saying it was taken by the contributor.

It showed the coffee shop’s logo, as well as the blue crate on the ground outside the shuttered premises:

You can watch the video here:

The second can be viewed here.

