fbpx

Back
﻿

40m high Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi is world’s tallest indoor waterfall

Woohoo.

Mandy How | April 9, 04:42 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Jewel Changi is shaping up to be the destination of the year, if not decade.

Among its list of attractions is the Rain Vortex, a 40m high waterfall at the nucleus of Jewel.

Seven floors high

The 40m high Rain Vortex is the world’s tallest indoor waterfall.

It cascades from an oculus in the mega structure’s roof, whereupon it will stream down seven floors to basement 2. 

Image via Jewel Changi Airport

At night, visitors are treated to a light and sound show, which is projected on the sheet of water.

View this post on Instagram

… 🚨 ⠀ «Глобальная паутина» порадовала меня сегодня вот чем… 🐯🍇🥇🍒🌵 ⠀ ======= #НАПРАВЛЕНИЕ ДНЯ от #ВсеЛетим – для тех, кто путешествует… ___ Сингапур 🇸🇬 Аэропорт «Singapore Changi Airport» Многофункциональный комплекс «Jewel» ⠀ 🌞🎀📸💰🌸 ⠀ Летите В или ЧЕРЕЗ Сингапур – не забудьте заскочить в многофункциональный комплекс «Jewel». ⠀ Ведь, с одной стороны, «Jewel» станет первой в Сингапуре торговой площадкой: ✔️ для таких брендов, как «Shake Shack», «Pokemon» и «Läderach» ✔️ для первого в Сингапуре ресторана «A & W» ✔️ для уже известных сингапурских брендов, как «Tiger Beer», «Naiise» и «Supermama». ⠀ С другой стороны, «Jewel» станет первым в Сингапуре лайфстайл пространством, в котором будут сочетаться природные, развлекательные и торговые объекты. А именно – более 280 предприятий торговли и питания, 60% из которых составят новые для аэропорта торговые точки, а 30% – кафе и рестораны. ⠀ Немаловажный факт! Все это будет расположено в «Jewel» вокруг сада «Forest Valley» и водопада «Rain Vortex», которые, конечно же, добавят вам уникальные впечатления от шопинга. ⠀ При этом, границ между природой и торговыми площадями в «Jewel» не запланировано. Это означает, что вы сможете беспрепятственно перемещаться из прогулочной зоны сада в магазины. Тщательно же разработанные концепции кафе и ресторанов с видовыми террасами, выходящими на живописный сад, подарят вам идиллическое настроение и позволят приобщиться к природе, не выходя из помещения. ⠀ Осталось лишь добавить, что открытие «Jewel» запланировано на 2019 год. ⠀ 🎲🌶🎾✏️🎳 В общем, Сингапур встречается с миром, а мир – открывает для себя Сингапур !!!… ⠀ 🌞🎀📸💰🌸 ⠀ ⏬⏬⏬ остальные подробности ⏬⏬⏬… Многофункциональный комплекс «Jewel» (@jewelchangiairport) Аэропорт «Changi» (@changiairport) ⠀ ======= ⠀ НЕ ЗАБУДЬТЕ ЛАЙКНУТЬ !!! ПОДПИСЫВАЙТЕСЬ НА МЕНЯ !!! ⠀ ======= #singapore #сингапур #jewel #changi #чанги #airport #аэропорт #FlyAtJewel #JewelChangiAirport #ShopAtJewel #PlayAtJewel #ChangiExperience #ChangiAirport #vseletim #travel #отдых #vacation #luxuryliving #instatravel #travelawesome #travelphotography #fashiongoalsz #guidance #wanderlust #vacationtime #beautifulplaces #ourmoodydays #earthpix

A post shared by Oleg Ladoga Official (@olegladoga) on

Here’s a video of the show uploaded on Facebook:

The show starts from 8:30pm to 12:30am daily at hourly intervals.

A controlled flow of water from the edge of the oculus creates a “cascading bead curtain”, which interplays with the projected light imagery.

Music and mist effects are added to enhance the performance, which aims to be an “ethereal” experience for guests.

Due to the size of the attraction, visitors can enjoy the Rain Vortex from various vantage points in Jewel.

For now, the attraction will be called the “HSBC Rain Vortex” in a five-year partnership.

Top image via Jewel Changi Airport

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

😍🍲
Get 50% off your favourite dishes in Paradise Group’s restaurants here.

👵💖
Yes your grandparents have friends too.

🚯🚯
These people willingly clean up other people’s trash. Find out why.

🍜🍔
How to get 30 free deliveries every month.

👀💰
Find out where all your tax money is going.

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

10 men involved in brawl along Geylang Road arrested for rioting

The police managed to identify those involved.

April 9, 04:47 pm

S'poreans in the north woke up to beautiful ombré pink sky on April 9 morning

Red sky in the morning, sailors take warning.

April 9, 03:33 pm

Koi fish tank outside Tampines flat to be removed as HDB rejects appeal to keep it

No structures can be built on common property.

April 9, 02:50 pm

S'pore Instagram calls out 'asshole' litterbugs by documenting aesthetic photos of discarded trash

Hopefully he/she picks up the trash too.

April 9, 02:18 pm

Taiwanese boy band 5566 will be performing in S'pore for first time in over a decade

With three out of five members.

April 9, 02:13 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close