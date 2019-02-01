40m high Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi is world’s tallest indoor waterfall
Woohoo.
Events
Jewel Changi is shaping up to be the destination of the year, if not decade.
Among its list of attractions is the Rain Vortex, a 40m high waterfall at the nucleus of Jewel.
Seven floors high
The 40m high Rain Vortex is the world’s tallest indoor waterfall.
It cascades from an oculus in the mega structure’s roof, whereupon it will stream down seven floors to basement 2.
At night, visitors are treated to a light and sound show, which is projected on the sheet of water.
Here’s a video of the show uploaded on Facebook:
The show starts from 8:30pm to 12:30am daily at hourly intervals.
A controlled flow of water from the edge of the oculus creates a “cascading bead curtain”, which interplays with the projected light imagery.
Music and mist effects are added to enhance the performance, which aims to be an “ethereal” experience for guests.
Due to the size of the attraction, visitors can enjoy the Rain Vortex from various vantage points in Jewel.
For now, the attraction will be called the “HSBC Rain Vortex” in a five-year partnership.
Top image via Jewel Changi Airport
