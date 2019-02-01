Prabowo expresses confidence in winning Indonesian election with 63% of votes

The candidates of Indonesia’s presidential election, incumbent Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and challenger Prabowo Subianto, have cast their respective votes.







Both candidates have expressed optimism about the outcome, The Jakarta Post reported (here and here).

In particular, Prabowo expressed confidence that he would be able to win the election with 63 percent of the votes.

Prabowo’s presence at voting station caused a stir

Prabowo was further reported by The Jakarta Post to have cast his vote on the morning of April 17, in Bojong Koneng, Babakan Madang, Bogor, West Java.

Contrary to rumours, he did not arrive on horseback to cast his vote.

However, his presence still caused a stir, with some residents in the area jostling for space to shake his hand.

Upon casting his vote, Prabowo raised his ink-stained finger to the crowd, which triggered his supporters to chant his name.

Prabowo said: “I’m feeling optimistic. We estimate [we will win] with 63 percent.”

After answering questions from reporters, Prabowo further embraced and carried several toddlers, presented to him by their mothers, before stepping into a Lexus SUV to leave the voting station.

In total, a count of the final voters list for the voting stations showed that 260 people aside from Prabowo were also due to vote there.







Jokowi votes together with his wife

Separately, Jokowi, together with his wife, First Lady Iriana, cast their votes at Gambir, Central Jakarta, The Jakarta Post highlighted.

They supposedly waited for their turn to cast their votes.

In response to being asked about whether he was confident of winning a second term, Jokowi replied that he was always optimistic in everything he did.

Jokowi also called for patience, saying: “We will see the results in a few hours, so let’s just be patient.”

“No problem” if election “held honestly”

According to The Jakarta Post, Prabowo said there would be no issues if the election was held honestly:

“If the election is held honestly, there should be no problem,” Prabowo said. “But I don’t have power over [any potential conflicts].”

While Prabowo has urged his supporters to act peacefully, he has stated that any chaos that ensues will not be within his control.

In the candidates’ previous face-off in July 2014, both sides had initially claimed victory a few hours after voting closed, based on initial quick counts of the votes, Reuters reported.







Additionally, the 2014 election was particularly heated due to a smear campaign against Jokowi, which saw him branded as a puppet of former Indonesian President Megawati Sukarnoputri.

Jokowi was also falsely labelled as a Communist, ethnically Chinese and a non-Muslim, Financial Times reported.

In the wake of both sides claiming victory, there had been fears of violent clashes, although that did not materialise.

Instead, Prabowo challenged the election results once it became clear that Jokowi won, claiming massive electoral fraud.

His challenge was rejected in August 2014, BBC reported.

Prabowo subsequently pledged his support to Jokowi in October 2014.

Top image collage left image screenshot from CNN Indonesia, right image from Jokowi Facebook