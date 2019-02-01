Prabowo arrives at polling station without horse

Events
Upsurge
Unfortunately, the rumours were unfounded.
Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto did not arrive at the polling booth on horseback.
Repeat: He did not ride a horse to cast his vote.
This was despite reports that he was planning to make a grandiose entrance with on his now-famous horse.
Afraid of the media
Instead, as you can see from this video — taken on April 17, at Prabowo’s polling station located in Bojong Koneng, Babakan Madang, Bogor, West Java — he arrived on foot, and possibly by a motorised vehicle before that.
Capres nomor urut 02 @prabowo saat tiba di lokasi pencoblosan di TPS 041, Kp. Curug 02/09, Desa Bojong Koneng, Kec. Babakan Madang, Kabupaten Bogor. Di sana, Prabowo ditemani Fadli Zon. https://t.co/5Pzf5gXQWk #CNNIndonesia pic.twitter.com/HO2irMOUGZ
— CNN Indonesia (@CNNIndonesia) April 17, 2019
According to CNN Indonesia, Prabowo told reporters that he had decided to leave his horse behind because he was afraid of the media.
“No. I am afraid, there are many reporters,” he said with a laugh
It’s an anti-climatic end to a campaign that quite frankly could have featured more horses.
Last elections
At the last elections, Prabowo’s horse featured quite prominently, with the former army general majestically straddling a brown stallion during a large rally in Jakarta.
This time round, perhaps a more flaccid, softer approach has been applied after Prabowo’s muscular campaign based on a strongman platform failed in 2014.
Instead, current president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo won Indonesia’s vote in 2014 on the back of a “down-to-earth” or “man-of-the-people” style campaign.
Top image collage from Prabowo Subianto Facebook
