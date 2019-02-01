fbpx

Prabowo arrives at polling station without horse

No more horsing around.

Andrew Koay | April 17, 02:34 pm

Unfortunately, the rumours were unfounded.



Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto did not arrive at the polling booth on horseback.

Repeat: He did not ride a horse to cast his vote.

This was despite reports that he was planning to make a grandiose entrance with on his now-famous horse.

Afraid of the media

Instead, as you can see from this video — taken on April 17, at Prabowo’s polling station located in Bojong Koneng, Babakan Madang, Bogor, West Java — he arrived on foot, and possibly by a motorised vehicle before that.

According to CNN Indonesia, Prabowo told reporters that he had decided to leave his horse behind because he was afraid of the media.

“No. I am afraid, there are many reporters,” he said with a laugh

It’s an anti-climatic end to a campaign that quite frankly could have featured more horses.



Last elections

At the last elections, Prabowo’s horse featured quite prominently, with the former army general majestically straddling a brown stallion during a large rally in Jakarta.

This time round, perhaps a more flaccid, softer approach has been applied after Prabowo’s muscular campaign based on a strongman platform failed in 2014.

Prabowo (centre in red) riding a much more accessible form of transportation. From Prabowo Subianto Facebook

Instead, current president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo won Indonesia’s vote in 2014 on the back of a “down-to-earth” or “man-of-the-people” style campaign.

