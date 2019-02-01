fbpx

Last 2 M’sian vessels, Pedoman & Polaris, anchored in S’pore waters leave at last

Good news, everybody.

Jonathan Lim | April 9, 11:15 am

Upsurge

In October 2018, Malaysia unilaterally extended its Johor Port Limits and encroached into Singapore territorial waters.

Subsequently, Malaysian vessels repeatedly intruded these waters.

Despite protests from Singapore, two vessels — Pedoman and Polaris — have been anchored in Singapore waters since at least December 2018.

On April 8, Singapore and Malaysia have agreed that they would suspend their overlapping port limit claims.

The countries would go back to the port limits in place prior to Oct. 25, 2018 (Malaysia’s claim) and Dec. 6, 2018 (Singapore’s claim).

No longer in Singapore waters

In response to media queries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said:

“As of 0000hrs on 9 April 2019, there were no Malaysian Government vessels anchored in the area. We will continue to exercise sovereignty and take appropriate enforcement actions in the area.”

Earlier on April 8, Facebook page The Reservist shared images which purportedly show that Pedoman and Polaris having already moved out of Singapore’s waters:

Second agreeable development

On April 6, the transport ministers of Singapore and Malaysia released a joint statement that Malaysian budget airlines Firefly would be able to operate out of Seletar Airport after all.

Singapore withdrew the Instrument Landing System (ILS) procedures for Seletar Airport. Malaysia’s civil aviation authority required Malaysian airlines to fly only to airports with ILS.

Singapore and Malaysia on Monday, April 8, agreed to work together to develop GPS-based instrument approach procedures for Seletar Airport.

Malaysia has indefinitely suspended its permanent restricted area over Pasir Gudang.

They said the agreement was made “in the spirit of bilateral cooperation”.

Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat

The resolution of territorial waters dispute and ILS dispute over Pasir Gudang comes a week before Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is set to meet his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad on April 9 for the ninth Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat.

Top image screenshot from Malaysian Defence and Security Community Facebook

