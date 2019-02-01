Malaysian budget carrier Firefly to resume flights to Singapore on April 21, 2019

Malaysian budget carrier Firefly will resume flights to Singapore on April 21, 2019.

Why is it resumed?

The announcement comes as Singapore and Malaysia on Monday, April 8, agreed to work together to develop GPS-based instrument approach procedures for Seletar Airport.

This will replace the recently withdrawn Instrument Landing System (ILS) procedures.

On April 5, Singapore withdrew the Instrument Landing System (ILS) procedures for Seletar Airport.

Malaysia, on its part, indefinitely suspended its permanent restricted area over Pasir Gudang.

Moreover, a high-level committee has also been set up to review the existing airspace arrangement approved by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), both transport ministers announced.

When was Firefly suspended?

Firefly suspended its flights to Singapore in December 2018.

This was after it was unable to obtain approval from Malaysia’s aviation regulator to move its operations from Changi Airport to Seletar Airport.

Changi Airport Group had by that time already announced the move of turbo-prop operations to Seletar in a bid to optimise the use of resources at Changi.

What is the latest development now?

Firefly will operate out of Seletar Airport, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on Monday, April 8.

Malindo Air, another Malaysian carrier, is also keen to fly to Seletar Airport and has approached airport authorities in Singapore for approval, Loke also said.

What type of travel did Firefly offer previously?

Before the suspension, Firefly offered 20 daily flights between Singapore and Subang, Ipoh and Kuantan.

What has historically been the arrangement?

Singapore provides air traffic services over parts of southern peninsular Malaysia.

These are the areas within the Kuala Lumpur Flight Information Region.

This arrangement was approved by the ICAO in 1973.

What led to disagreement

Malaysia, in December 2018, raised concerns about the ILS procedures for Singapore’s Seletar Airport.

The concern was that the flight path will impact developments and shipping operations at Johor’s Pasir Gudang.

Malaysia also said it wants to reclaim its “delegated airspace” in southern Johor, citing concerns over sovereignty and national interest.

Singapore said that the ILS simply puts on paper the existing flight paths, making safety rules clearer and more transparent.