PM Lee: Heng Swee Keat will take on leading role in next GE

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, as the Deputy Prime Minister (DPM), will take on more political responsibilities and play a greater role in the next General Election (GE).

Heng will be the sole DPM on May 1, 2019, with the current two DPMs appointed as Senior Ministers.

In an interview with CNA and Today after his five-day visit to Beijing, PM Lee elaborated on the role that DPM Heng would play:

“That means setting the agenda. That means pitching the government’s stance and policies to the public. That means building the younger team and being ready in all respects to take over from me and my older ministers as soon as possible.”

PM Lee added that the latest Cabinet reshuffle is a “natural follow-up” to the leadership changes at the People’s Action Party (PAP) in 2018, when Heng was appointed as the first Assistant Secretary-General of the PAP.

Heng downplayed his new role

Heng was rather unassuming in his first media interviews on Sunday, April 28, after the Cabinet reshuffle.

He said at an event in his Tampines constituency that he will support PM Lee in reviewing longer term policies on issues such as the ageing population, economic restructuring, and dealing with social issues that may arise as Singapore experiences a faster pace of change.

Heng added that he will be supporting PM Lee in strengthening Singapore’s relations with major partners around the world, citing countries such as the United States, China, Malaysia, Thailand and Japan.

PM Lee, however, was quick to emphasise Heng’s leading role in the government and PAP the following day.

He said that Heng will be one of the leaders in the next GE, according to Today:

“I think Swee Keat understated what he will be doing. As a DPM, he is not just a minister, but also carrying more of the political responsibilities”.

PM Lee again affirmed that he is working to his own public timeline of stepping down by the time he turns 70 in 2022.

PM Lee played up Heng’s role and stressed his pre-eminence among the 4G leaders

Importantly, PM Lee revealed that there was “further progress” made after Heng was appointed the PAP’s first assistant secretary-general.

PM Lee said:

“The younger ministers have all endorsed Swee Keat… so it’s a strong position to be in and as a natural follow-up to have Swee Keat take over as DPM”.

With unanimous support from 4G leaders, Heng can afford to be less shy about being perceived as the next PM.

And he will need to be less shy when he asks for the mandate from Singaporeans to lead them for the upcoming decade.

Top photo from Joshua Lee.