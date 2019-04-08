fbpx

Back
﻿

PM Lee: Heng Swee Keat will take on leading role in next GE

Heng downplayed his role, and PM Lee gently reminded him that he has understated his role.

Martino Tan | April 29, 11:19 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, as the Deputy Prime Minister (DPM), will take on more political responsibilities and play a greater role in the next General Election (GE).

Heng will be the sole DPM on May 1, 2019, with the current two DPMs appointed as Senior Ministers.

PM Lee’s Cabinet reshuffle offers clarity to S’pore’s leadership transition with solo DPM

In an interview with CNA and Today after his five-day visit to Beijing, PM Lee elaborated on the role that DPM Heng would play:

“That means setting the agenda. That means pitching the government’s stance and policies to the public. That means building the younger team and being ready in all respects to take over from me and my older ministers as soon as possible.”

PM Lee added that the latest Cabinet reshuffle is a “natural follow-up” to the leadership changes at the People’s Action Party (PAP) in 2018, when Heng was appointed as the first Assistant Secretary-General of the PAP.

PM Lee to meet Xi Jinping during official visit to Beijing, attends high-level summit for 1st time

Heng downplayed his new role

Heng was rather unassuming in his first media interviews on Sunday, April 28, after the Cabinet reshuffle.

He said at an event in his Tampines constituency that he will support PM Lee in reviewing longer term policies on issues such as the ageing population, economic restructuring, and dealing with social issues that may arise as Singapore experiences a faster pace of change.

Heng added that he will be supporting PM Lee in strengthening Singapore’s relations with major partners around the world, citing countries such as the United States, China, Malaysia, Thailand and Japan.

PM Lee, however, was quick to emphasise Heng’s leading role in the government and PAP the following day.

He said that Heng will be one of the leaders in the next GE, according to Today:

“I think Swee Keat understated what he will be doing. As a DPM, he is not just a minister, but also carrying more of the political responsibilities”.

PM Lee again affirmed that he is working to his own public timeline of stepping down by the time he turns 70 in 2022.

PM Lee played up Heng’s role and stressed his pre-eminence among the 4G leaders

Importantly, PM Lee revealed that there was “further progress” made after Heng was appointed the PAP’s first assistant secretary-general.

PM Lee said:

“The younger ministers have all endorsed Swee Keat… so it’s a strong position to be in and as a natural follow-up to have Swee Keat take over as DPM”.

With unanimous support from 4G leaders, Heng can afford to be less shy about being perceived as the next PM.

And he will need to be less shy when he asks for the mandate from Singaporeans to lead them for the upcoming decade.

Heng Swee Keat ‘honoured’ by PM Lee’s trust, thanks & gives credit to everyone in S’pore

Top photo from Joshua Lee.

About Martino Tan

Martino’s parents named him after an Italian priest, Vatican's 1st ambassador to S’pore. He's inspired by the lives of Robert Kennedy & Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the words of George Orwell & William F. Buckley Jr., & the music of the Beatles.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore-based photographer captures milky way in M'sia with Huawei P30 Pro

Amazing.

April 29, 10:47 pm

M'sian doctor in Australia suspended for vile comments on S'pore Hardwarezone Forum

He has even taunted his detractors.

April 29, 10:46 pm

5 NUS students jailed for sexual crimes from 2015 to 2018 academic years

The Singapore police has revealed new information to set the record straight.

April 29, 07:09 pm

A&W coney dog, coney cheese dog & hot dog temporarily sold out at Jewel Changi Airport

Fierce.

April 29, 06:47 pm

Pritam Singh: Monica Baey's case highlights lack of civic participation & organisation in S'pore

Pritam wants all S'poreans to do better than just contributing their views online.

April 29, 06:46 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close