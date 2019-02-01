fbpx

Heng Swee Keat when asked about his health: ‘I will have sufficient exercise & rest’

He asked reporters rhetorically if he looked healthy.

Belmont Lay | April 28, 02:28 pm

Upsurge

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat has spoken up on his new role as deputy prime minister that will take effect on May 1.

As a follow-up, he told CNA on the sidelines of a community event on Sunday, April 28 — his first public event since the Cabinet reshuffle was announced on Tuesday, April 23 — that he was healthy, by asking a rhetorical question.

CNA reported that Heng was asked about his health, to which he quipped: “What do you think? Do I look healthy?”

He then added, after turning serious: “The one good lesson I learnt is to pace myself better, so I will have sufficient exercise and rest.”

Next PM

The promotion to deputy prime minister cements Heng’s standing as Singapore’s fourth Prime Minister, CNA reported.

This has put an end to months and even years of speculation about who Singapore’s next prime minister will be.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said he hopes the leadership transition can be completed by the time he turns 70, in 2022.

His successor has three years to prepare for the role.

Support of other colleagues

Heng said the role is not something totally new having been in public service all his life, when asked about the time frame.

He said: “But of course the learning curve will be steeper, and I will do my best, and we will certainly have the good support of PM Lee, DPM Teo, DPM Tharman as well as Cabinet colleagues.”

Heng also said he will support PM Lee in reviewing Singapore’s longer term policy measures, which includes dealing with other countries.

Heng has just returned from trips to the United States, Thailand and Malaysia, and will be going to China and Japan next.

Heng was speaking at a ceremony to mark the completion of the first 1.6 kilometres of additional cycling path in Tampines Town.

The cycling paths run through Tampines Concourse, Tampines Central 7 and Tampines Avenue 6.

Heng is the anchor minister in Tampines GRC.

