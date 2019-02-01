fbpx

Heng Swee Keat ‘honoured’ by PM Lee’s trust, thanks & gives credit to everyone in S’pore

Both him and Chan Chun Sing also thanked the two outgoing DPMs for staying on to help out.

Matthias Ang | April 23, 06:50 pm

Upsurge

It’s official.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will be promoted to Deputy Prime Minister, as part of a Cabinet shuffle announced on Tuesday (Apr. 23).

Cabinet reshuffle: Heng Swee Keat promoted to Deputy Prime Minister

The changes will kick in on May 1, 2019.

Heng “honoured” by trust shown by PM Lee

In response, Heng posted on Facebook that he was “honoured” by the trust that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong placed in him.

He also voiced his gratitude to former Deputy Prime Ministers Teo Chee Hean and Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who will be staying on in the Cabinet as Senior Ministers to provide advice.

Heng added that together with his colleagues, he would aim to fulfil his responsibility to serve Singaporeans and the country.

He noted that he had a strong team, not just in the form of the Cabinet, but also “as a whole Singapore society”.

Heng also said he has learned from “partners from all parts of industry and society”, and is also inspired and encouraged by his residents in Tampines, as well as by fellow Singaporeans both domestically and abroad.

Heng then concluded his post by promising to work with Singaporeans for the country and improving Singapore’s ties to the region and the world.

Here is his post:

Chan Chun Sing congratulates Heng, echoes gratitude for “seniors” Teo and Tharman

Separately, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing congratulated Heng on his appointment, adding that he looks forward to working as part the team serving the country.

Chan also echoed Heng in voicing his gratitude for Teo and Tharman, calling both ministers their “seniors”, saying both senior ministers-to-be had always been supportive of the “younger members of the team” and that they were always ready to dispense their guidance.

Here is his post:

Cool.

Top image from Heng Swee Keat Facebook page

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

