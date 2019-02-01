Pasir Ris-Punggol & Sengkang West boundaries likely to be redrawn in next election

As of February 2019, the number of eligible voters in Singapore has increased since the last time numbers were tallied.

This information was revealed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a written reply to a parliamentary question filed by Ang Mo Kio MP Gan Thiam Poh.

Increase in voters in Pasir Ris-Punggol

Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC is seeing the largest increase in eligible voters compared to two years ago.

As of February this year, the GRC has 242,067 eligible voters.

For Single Member Constituencies, Hong Kah North has the biggest increase from 27,573 to 34,464 voters.

Sengkang West SMC saw the second largest increase in eligible voters from 40,983 to 47,846.

Attributed to increase in housing

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the increase in voters in Pasir Ris-Punggol and Sengkang West can be attributed to an increase in supply of public housing in the area since 2015.

As of January 2019, Sengkang West has approximately 25,218 residential units.

Member of Parliament for Sengkang West Lam Pin Min also told Zaobao that the number of eligible voters in Sengkang West will most probably continue to increase with more housing options slated to be completed in the coming years.

Electoral boundaries likely to change

Given the large increase in eligible voters, Zaobao reported that Pasir-Ris Punggol GRC and Sengkang West SMC will most likely have their electoral boundaries redrawn for the next election.

This is assuming that the recommended range of voters for GRCs and SMCs do not change from 2015.

In a Electoral Boundaries Review Committee’s (EBRC) report in 2015, the number of voters in a GRC should be within the range of 120,000 to 222,000.

And for SMCs, the recommended range is 20,000 to 37,000.

These ranges are calculated based on a ratio of 20,000 to 37,000 eligible voters per MP.

In both Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC and Sengkang West SMC, the current number of voters exceed the advised range as stipulated in 2015.

However, it remains to be seen how the electoral boundaries would be redrawn in these constituencies, if at all.

Top photo composite image, maps via Wikipedia.