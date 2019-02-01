fbpx

Back
﻿

Johor Chief Minister Osman Sapian has resigned

Rumours were accurate.

Belmont Lay | April 9, 06:24 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Johor Chief Minister Osman Sapian resigned on Monday evening, April 8, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad revealed in a press conference on Tuesday.

Resignation ordered by royalty

The Johor Crown Prince revealed that his father, Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, had decreed that the state’s chief minister be changed.

This latest development has confirmed speculations that Osman had been asked to leave.

Revelation via tweet

Ismail Sultan Ibrahim wrote on Twitter that his father ordered the change of the top man in the state.

He wrote: “His Majesty has looked into changing the chief minister since months ago. Don’t forget, the power to appoint the chief minister is the sultan’s absolute right.”

Ismail Sultan Ibrahim also inserted a cryptic message inside the tweet.

The crown prince claimed another person was appearing to be the one giving orders to change the chief minister and eager to “claim credit and mileage”.

He did not name the individual.

The crown prince then wrote in another tweet that he hoped the new chief minister would not be a mere “yes-man” to Putrajaya.

Rumours confirmed

On Monday, news of a meeting between Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Osman fuelled speculation that the chief of Johor was on his way out.

But Osman’s office denied the meeting was about the resignation, but that it was for the Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat.

Malaysian media pointed out on Tuesday that Osman was absent from the retreat.

A seat was reserved for Johor Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman Sahruddin Jamal.

Sahruddin and Johor Youth, Sports and Culture Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar are rumoured to be in the running for the chief minister’s post.

Mahathir & royal family tension on show as M’sia withdraws from ratifying Rome Statute

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

After 2 rivers in Johor polluted in 2 months, “disastrous” if S’pore’s Johor source polluted too: PM Lee

Imported water from Johor is one of Singapore's main water sources.

April 9, 06:18 pm

Looking to place your child in preschool? You can now benefit from more child care subsidy support.

ECDA has enhanced support for child care subsidies to benefit more families.

April 9, 06:00 pm

Thai abbott & volunteers doing all they can to shield 'floating temple' from coastal erosion

This is to stop the temple from relocating further inland as the coasts erode.

April 9, 05:30 pm

10 men involved in brawl along Geylang Road arrested for rioting

The police managed to identify those involved.

April 9, 04:47 pm

40m high Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi is world's tallest indoor waterfall

Woohoo.

April 9, 04:42 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close