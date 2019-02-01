Hilarious Instagram account pokes fun at OCS singlet-wearing dudes in S’pore

If you have ever wondered why some guys in Singapore walk around in their Officer Cadet School (OCS) singlets, you’re not alone.

Here’s a nifty little meme that encapsulates how some of you non-officers might feel.

Well Instagram account Are You From OCS? (AYFO) (@hiimfromocs) has taken it upon themselves to document the courageous souls who don the bright red attire in public.

It seems like this account was set up very recently; its first post is dated February 24.

Aside from that, the account offers no other detail except that it is for ‘peasants’ or non-officers.

AYFO’s photos are accompanied by witty captions that have us in stitches. Check out some of its posts:

Even the retro OCS attire makes the occasional appearance:

To see the full account, you can head over here.

Top images via Instagram user @hiimfromocs.