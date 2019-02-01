Hilarious Instagram account pokes fun at OCS singlet-wearing dudes in S’pore
For non-occifers.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
If you have ever wondered why some guys in Singapore walk around in their Officer Cadet School (OCS) singlets, you’re not alone.
Here’s a nifty little meme that encapsulates how some of you non-officers might feel.
Well Instagram account Are You From OCS? (AYFO) (@hiimfromocs) has taken it upon themselves to document the courageous souls who don the bright red attire in public.
It seems like this account was set up very recently; its first post is dated February 24.
Aside from that, the account offers no other detail except that it is for ‘peasants’ or non-officers.
AYFO’s photos are accompanied by witty captions that have us in stitches. Check out some of its posts:
View this post on Instagram
SPOTREP: Don't have time for some good old-fashioned #cadet #style self-directed online learning like in our last post? Chuck the tablet out the window and hit your campus' (or community centre's) multi-purpose hall. Replace army-style exercises such as the #Tyre #Flip with this new #Tatami #Mat #Flip, or endurance workouts like weighted vest runs with fun exercises like #How #Many #Folding #Chairs #Can #You #Carry #At #A #Time . Remember guys: Attire: Red Red #I #am #from #ocs
View this post on Instagram
SPOTREP: An officer polices the Kent Ridge Gym after hours to ensure that no one is hitting on Kent Ridge Hall's girls during orientation this year (collecting >10 phone numbers) or acting single when they're not. (2019, Colourized) #ifyouknowyouknow #hes #from #ocs #loyalty #to #country #officers #dont #f #around #ok #but #sometimes #they #f #blur #cock #chao #recruits #reality
View this post on Instagram
SPOTREP: Did you know that not picking up after your canine counterparts is a chargeable offence? Avoid that nasty 7 days' SOL by bringing along a small plastic bag or newspaper! 😄 #officer #discipline #dogsofinstagram #pawpatrol #independent #commissioned #by #the #president
View this post on Instagram
SPOTREP: you’re a female and its late at night. you’re in a rush to get home but u have to go through a dark alley on ur way home. u call ur boyfriend but shit! he’s not picking up (hopefully not cheating on u with other girls in Bali! JK sensitive topic we won’t take any sides, singapore needs to chill with the tea and relax) what do you do? O that’s RIgHT! just wear the OCS Singlet that you conveniently have in your bag! it’s small in size and can easily fit in all bags regardless of size. The OCS singlet (made for both genders! even the non binary genders!) is known not only for its lean body gripping cut but also for providing you with a protective shield with 7m radius! When predators see the OCS singlet they immediately cower in fear of the officers high and powerful rank. Predators understand the burden of command that officers go through and are threatened by the officers creed! just recall it and say it out loud! works like a charm! ! Now, even you too can exercise at night without the fear of dark alleys of sketchy roads! just throw on the OCS singlet and you are ready to go! Look at this lady, confidently strutting down this dark road/ runway in her OCS Singlet! truly a fashion ICON! (p.s. thanks for the submission, but it does look like u guys r in a car stalking her. hope she wasn’t too frightened by that) o wait, she’s wearing the OCS SINGLET! #women #metoo #fashionicon #fashionweekly #officer #nighttimestroll #safety #comfort #singapore
Even the retro OCS attire makes the occasional appearance:
To see the full account, you can head over here.
Top images via Instagram user @hiimfromocs.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.