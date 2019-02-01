fbpx

Man allegedly took photos of another man in NTU hall shower on Easter Sunday, police investigating

The alleged incident took place two days after Monica Baey shared her experience on social media.

Sulaiman Daud | April 25, 11:52 am

Upsurge

In the wake of the major voyeurism hoo-ha at the National University of Singapore, another case has surfaced — but in another Singaporean university.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the police confirmed that a call was made at 1.11pm on Sunday, April 21.

The caller alleged that a man had taken photographs of another man in a shower in a hall bathroom at Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

The alleged 19-year-old voyeur is being investigated for criminal trespass, and NTU is assisting the police with their investigations, said CNA.

According to an NTU spokesperson, the suspect is neither a student nor an employee of the university.

ST said it understands the incident took place in NTU’s Hall 3.

Offence in the wake of Nicholas Lim voyeur case

The alleged incident took place two days after a NUS student, Monica Baey, shared her experience of being filmed while showering by another NUS student, Nicholas Lim.

Her recount on Good Friday, April 19 of what happened to her sparked outrage over the Easter weekend.

Baey’s posts have helped provoke a wider debate about institutional responses to sexual harassment, and the appropriate punishment for such offences.

On April 23, following widespread speculation on social media, the police released a statement clarifying aspects of the Lim case.

The police stated that they took several factors into account in giving Lim a conditional warning, such as their assessment that Lim was “remorseful” and had a high likelihood of rehabilitation.

They added that a prosecution with a possible jail sentence would “likely ruin his entire future”.

Other NUS sexual offenders

Lim’s sexual offence is just one of many brought before NUS’s disciplinary board, according to ST.

Over the past three years, 26 cases were reviewed.

These included offences such as taking upskirt videos and photographs, filming other students showering, outrage of modesty, harassment by text messages and indecent exposure.

None of the offenders were expelled by NUS, even though 13 of these cases involved students who had committed multiple sexual offences but were hauled up for disciplinary action once.

Two strikes and you’re out

The perpetrators received punishments such as writing mandatory apology letters, being banned from halls, and fines ranging from S$500 to S$1,000, among others.

According to NUS vice-provost Professor Florence Ling, who spoke to ST, NUS operates a “two strikes and you’re out” policy.

Students found guilty of sexual misconduct a second time would be expelled.

In response, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said that this could not be “the standard application”, and that Singaporean universities will review their discipline and sentencing frameworks.

Top image from NTU’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

