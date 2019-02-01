fbpx

Back
﻿

“Legendary” S’pore encik retires from army, daughter pays touching tribute to him

This guy next level.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 1, 05:03 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Chief Warrant Officer Ng Siak Ping has quite the resume.

He was the highest ranked warrant officer in the army, has tonnes of medals and honours, and is considered one of four “legendary” enciks.

In fact the former Regimental Sergeant Major of the 1st Commando Battalion, even had challenge trophies named after him.

His physical prowess is something else as well.

According to a Straits Times article, Ng did 50 push-ups, 50 sit-ups, and ran the dreaded 2.4km run in nine minutes for his IPPT.

Ng also represented the Singapore army in the American ranger and pathfinder courses.

On March 15, 2019, Ng retired from the Singapore Army.

Touching tribute

Despite all his accomplishments and ridiculous career, it was perhaps rather poignant that the most symbolic of tributes to the man came from his daughter.

Nicole Ng wrote a Facebook post celebrating her father’s career.

There she mentioned the four things that stood out to her, even amongst the gaudy achievements the man accomplished.

“1. One-year deployment to the US and insisting on completing this march when you were so sick but still stubborn as hell to continue to press on. He was sent to the hospital right after completing the race and was diagnosed with TB). So daring to even tell me that he’s happy that its curable and not some cancer, he could still live… (JUST WHO WOULDN’T BE WORRIED RIGHT).

2. Surviving a major bike accident which you crashed head on with a lorry – I don’t have any recollections of this but I can imagine how worried Mommy was back then)

3. Breaking your arm and continuing to command and lead your whole pack of soldiers as though you were not a single bit injured. Risking the fact that he might have to live with a broken arm all his life, if there’s any further injuries. He has two metal plates in his left arm to this date!

4. Completing an ironman with a random chapalang bike that its chain gave way somehow during the race… Carrying Nigel and I in your arms while running the last stretch to the finishing line. SO PROUD OF YOU DADDY.”

And while she did acknowledge that it is time for her father to rest and relax (a feat she claims might be more difficult than it sounds) she reiterated just how much of an impact her father had had in the lives of numerous soliders.

“You are truly, a natural born leader. You walk the talk, you lead by example, you care for the welfare of your men. I remember someone telling me that if it ever comes to a point that we’ve to go for war, he is willing to fight alongside with you to defend the country :-‘)”

Judging from the comments, many would agree.

Here is her Facebook post.

Image from Ng’s Facebook

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Japan's KFC April Fools' Day 2-piece chicken bones for S$6 offer tickles Japanese people to no end

Japanese netizens loved the joke.

April 1, 04:52 pm

Apex court dismisses Li Shengwu's appeal, contempt of court papers served on him while in US valid

The appeal judges will allow it.

April 1, 04:25 pm

S'pore lady finds loads of gross spots on HDB walls less than a month after getting keys

Oh wow.

April 1, 12:35 pm

Tan Cheng Bock's Progress Singapore Party successfully registered

Election fever.

April 1, 12:27 pm

7 April Fool's pranks in S'pore, including mala condoms & bubble tea loaves

Not easy to do marketing these days.

April 1, 12:18 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close