“Legendary” S’pore encik retires from army, daughter pays touching tribute to him

Chief Warrant Officer Ng Siak Ping has quite the resume.

He was the highest ranked warrant officer in the army, has tonnes of medals and honours, and is considered one of four “legendary” enciks.

In fact the former Regimental Sergeant Major of the 1st Commando Battalion, even had challenge trophies named after him.

Meet 4 of @OurSgArmy's legendary enciks, who had new awards named after them at the Specialist & Warrant Officer Advanced School yesterday: CPT (Ret) Shamsuddin, CPT (Ret) “Tiger” Hong, CWO (Ret) Joseph Koa, & CWO Ng Siak Ping: https://t.co/OWxfzPgH4a pic.twitter.com/rJWJBZyss2 — Ministry of Defence (@mindefsg) October 16, 2018

His physical prowess is something else as well.

According to a Straits Times article, Ng did 50 push-ups, 50 sit-ups, and ran the dreaded 2.4km run in nine minutes for his IPPT.

Ng also represented the Singapore army in the American ranger and pathfinder courses.

On March 15, 2019, Ng retired from the Singapore Army.

Touching tribute

Despite all his accomplishments and ridiculous career, it was perhaps rather poignant that the most symbolic of tributes to the man came from his daughter.

Nicole Ng wrote a Facebook post celebrating her father’s career.

There she mentioned the four things that stood out to her, even amongst the gaudy achievements the man accomplished.

“1. One-year deployment to the US and insisting on completing this march when you were so sick but still stubborn as hell to continue to press on. He was sent to the hospital right after completing the race and was diagnosed with TB). So daring to even tell me that he’s happy that its curable and not some cancer, he could still live… (JUST WHO WOULDN’T BE WORRIED RIGHT). 2. Surviving a major bike accident which you crashed head on with a lorry – I don’t have any recollections of this but I can imagine how worried Mommy was back then) 3. Breaking your arm and continuing to command and lead your whole pack of soldiers as though you were not a single bit injured. Risking the fact that he might have to live with a broken arm all his life, if there’s any further injuries. He has two metal plates in his left arm to this date! 4. Completing an ironman with a random chapalang bike that its chain gave way somehow during the race… Carrying Nigel and I in your arms while running the last stretch to the finishing line. SO PROUD OF YOU DADDY.”

And while she did acknowledge that it is time for her father to rest and relax (a feat she claims might be more difficult than it sounds) she reiterated just how much of an impact her father had had in the lives of numerous soliders.

“You are truly, a natural born leader. You walk the talk, you lead by example, you care for the welfare of your men. I remember someone telling me that if it ever comes to a point that we’ve to go for war, he is willing to fight alongside with you to defend the country :-‘)”

Judging from the comments, many would agree.

Here is her Facebook post.

Image from Ng’s Facebook