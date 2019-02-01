fbpx

New system map shows MRT lines once entirely in effect by 2030, NTU to get MRT stations in 2028

Faster travel times. Yay.

Mandy How | April 5, 01:00 pm

The Land Transport Authority has released the latest map of the MRT system around Singapore.

Here is the piece of art:

Image via LTA

Besides the five existing lines and three estates that have benefitted from LRTs, three more lines and three more extensions have been added to the map.

The last project is expected to end by 2030, according to LTA.

Here’s a brief look at them.

New lines

1) Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL)

Image via LTA

TEL comprises 31 stations, starting from Woodlands North and ending at Sungei Bedok.

Along the way, it will pass through seven interchange stations, including the East-West Line, North-South Line, North-East Line, Circle Line, and Downtown Line.

First stage commencement: 2019

2) Jurong Region Line (JRL)

Image via LTA

JRL will add 24 stations to the existing network, including three interchange stations at Boon Lay, Choa Chu Kang and Jurong East MRT stations.

The line will benefit those who frequent Jurong Industrial Estate, Jurong Innovation District, and Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

Phase 1 commencement: 2026 (10 stations linking Choa Chu Kang to Boon Lay and Tawas)
Phase 2 commencement: 2027 (seven stations between Tengah and Pandan Reservoir)
Phase 3 commencement: 2028 (extension into Jurong Pier/NTU)

3) Cross Island Line (CRL)

Image via LTA

Phase 1 of the CRL comprises 12 stations, from Aviation Park (Changi) to Bright Hill (around Upper Thomson/Ang Mo Kio).

This will benefit residential and industrial areas across Loyang, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Defu, Hougang, Serangoon North and Ang Mo Kio.

Recreation areas like Changi Beach Park and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park will also become more accessible by public transport.

At 50km long, CRL will be Singapore’s longest fully underground line. 

Expected commencement of construction: 2020

Expected completion: 2029

Extension lines

Downtown Line 3 Extension

The Downtown Line, which currently ends at Expo station, will be extended further east by 2025, linking to the future Thomson-East Coast Line that runs through Marine Parade and Gardens By The Bay.

North East Line Extension

One more station will be added to NEL to serve Punggol North by 2023.

Punggol residents to get a new MRT station 7 years ahead of schedule

Circle Line 6 (CCL6)

CCL6 will “close the circle” by connecting HarbourFront to Marina Bay station.

The three new stations, Keppel, Cantonment, and Prince Edward Road will be completed in 2025.

Top image via LTA

 

