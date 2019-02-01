fbpx

Back
﻿

M’sia PM Mahathir’s son Mukhriz appointed head of govt agency

The Chief Minister of Kedah state will get a new job.

Sulaiman Daud | April 1, 09:04 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Mukhriz Mahathir, the son of Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, has been given a new position within the Malaysian government.

Previously, Mukhriz was appointed the Menteri Besar (Chief Minister) of the state of Kedah, following the 2018 general election where he won a seat in Parliament.

New job

But as announced on March 31, Mukhriz will also serve as the Chairman of the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA).

MADA was established in 1970 by the Malaysian government to boost the development of agricultural activities in the Muda area, a geographical area of land in the states of both Kedah and Perlis.

It is a government agency under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry.

Previous role may help

According to state news agency Bernama on March 31, Minister Salahuddin Ayub does not feel that Mukhriz’s current role will hamper his ability to carry out his new duties.

He said of the appointment: “As Kedah Menteri Besar, he (Mukhriz) is the most suitable to lead MADA.”

He added that MADA was a “very important” institution to develop the national rice paddy industry, and that appointing Mukhriz could help to reduce bureaucracy and facilitate aid.

Related story:

Mahathir & Mukhriz: Father & son team might swing Kedah for the opposition

Top image from Mukhriz Mahathir FC’s Facebook page.

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🥟🥢
Get 50% off your favourite dishes in Paradise Groups’ restaurants here.

😡🗯️
Here’s a constructive response to cyberbullying which doesn’t involve arguing in Facebook comments.

🚯🚯
These people willingly clean up other people’s trash. Find out why.

📺
You could be watching new episodes of Game of Thrones fuss-free.

👀💰
Find out where all your tax money is going.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Tan Cheng Bock's Progress Singapore Party successfully registered

Election fever.

April 1, 12:27 pm

7 April Fool's pranks in S'pore, including mala condoms & bubble tea loaves

Not easy to do marketing these days.

April 1, 12:18 pm

Japan declares start of the Reiwa era

End of the Heisei era.

April 1, 11:50 am

IKEA introduces strawberry vegan soft serve ice cream in Europe, to be launched globally

Strawberry anything is good.

April 1, 11:28 am

Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of S'pore (AVA) ceases to exist from April 1, 2019

This is not an April Fools' joke.

April 1, 09:25 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close