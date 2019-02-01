M’sia PM Mahathir’s son Mukhriz appointed head of govt agency

Mukhriz Mahathir, the son of Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, has been given a new position within the Malaysian government.

Previously, Mukhriz was appointed the Menteri Besar (Chief Minister) of the state of Kedah, following the 2018 general election where he won a seat in Parliament.

New job

But as announced on March 31, Mukhriz will also serve as the Chairman of the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA).

MADA was established in 1970 by the Malaysian government to boost the development of agricultural activities in the Muda area, a geographical area of land in the states of both Kedah and Perlis.

It is a government agency under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry.

Previous role may help

According to state news agency Bernama on March 31, Minister Salahuddin Ayub does not feel that Mukhriz’s current role will hamper his ability to carry out his new duties.

He said of the appointment: “As Kedah Menteri Besar, he (Mukhriz) is the most suitable to lead MADA.”

He added that MADA was a “very important” institution to develop the national rice paddy industry, and that appointing Mukhriz could help to reduce bureaucracy and facilitate aid.

Top image from Mukhriz Mahathir FC’s Facebook page.

