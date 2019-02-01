fbpx

Bull that left bullpen in dairy farm at Lim Chu Kang may have actually escaped the premises

The bull's proven to be pretty sneaky.

Guan Zhen Tan | April 12, 12:52 pm

Upsurge

A bull that was previously thought to have remained within the premises of the Viknesh Dairy Farm after leaving its bullpen may have actually escaped from the farm premises.

Break in fencing

In an updated statement from the Singapore Food Authority (SFA), there is a “possibility that the bull has ventured out of the farm’s premises”, as they found a break in the farm’s fencing.

The SFA has since alerted farms in the vicinity and issued a statement to alert the public.

The Viknesh Dairy Farm first reported to SFA that a bull escaped from their farm on Tuesday, April 9.

The bull is a two-year-old calf named Ganesha.

On the same day, SFA officers inspected the farm to ascertain that the bull was missing from Viknesh’s premises.

According to CNA,  Manikandan, who is the owner of Viknesh Dairy Farm had initially said that the bull “did not go outside” and “it’s inside our farm”.

Bull didn’t actually escape dairy farm in Lim Chu Kang, just that it left its bullpen

Search ongoing

The search for the bull is ongoing, and the SFA is working with the National Parks Board (NParks) to locate the bull within the vicinity and the farm premises.

Members of the public are advised not to approach or provoke the bull.

Should you or someone you know spot the bull, you can report sightings to the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

Top image via PapaGoat Channel’s Youtube video

