Bull that escaped from dairy farm in Lim Chu Kang is still at large
Don't approach the bull if you see it.
A bull escaped from a dairy farm in Lim Chu Kang on Tuesday, April 9.
Finding the bull now
According to a Facebook post by Singapore Food Agency (SFA), it is working with NParks and the farm to locate the escaped bull.
Avoid if sighted
Farms in the area have also been notified of the escaped bull and were told to contact the authorities if the bull was sighted.
SFA advised members of the public to refrain from approaching or provoking the bull.
Should they catch sight of the bull, they should report to the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.
It is not yet known how the bull escaped.
