fbpx

Back
﻿

Bull that escaped from dairy farm in Lim Chu Kang is still at large

Don't approach the bull if you see it.

Kayla Wong | April 9, 11:30 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

A bull escaped from a dairy farm in Lim Chu Kang on Tuesday, April 9.

Finding the bull now

According to a Facebook post by Singapore Food Agency (SFA), it is working with NParks and the farm to locate the escaped bull.

Avoid if sighted

Farms in the area have also been notified of the escaped bull and were told to contact the authorities if the bull was sighted.

SFA advised members of the public to refrain from approaching or provoking the bull.

Should they catch sight of the bull, they should report to the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

It is not yet known how the bull escaped.

Top image via Real Life Consulting/YouTube

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Mahathir's many expressions when PM Lee talked about S'pore's water price stance

PM Lee reiterated the sanctity of international agreements signed.

April 9, 11:18 pm

Parents found son at LAN shop near Geylang instead of studying, called police on shop that allowed him in

Lan lan, must go back.

April 9, 10:21 pm

Smoker fined along Orchard Road, allegedly because 1 foot was outside yellow box

He supposedly told the officer he would move into the box, but to no avail.

April 9, 09:43 pm

Johor Chief Minister Osman Sapian has resigned

Rumours were accurate.

April 9, 06:24 pm

After 2 rivers in Johor polluted in 2 months, “disastrous” if S’pore’s Johor source polluted too: PM Lee

Imported water from Johor is one of Singapore's main water sources.

April 9, 06:18 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close