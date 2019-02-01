Swedish woman marrying Kelantan crown prince whose brother the ex-M’sian king married Russian beauty queen

Kelantan crown prince Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra will marry 33-year-old Swedish national Sofie Louise Johansson, Kelantan Palace announced on Saturday, April 6.

The 45-year-old prince is the brother of former Malaysian king Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan, 49, who married former Russian beauty queen Oksana Voevodina, 25.

Moderate scale wedding

Bernama reported the closed-door wedding ceremony will held “on a moderate scale” and attended by Kelantan royalty and close friends of the prince.

The report cited Kelantan Palace’s ceremonial chief Tengku Mohamed Faziharudean Tengku Feissal as saying.

“His Highness seeks the prayers of the people that his marriage will go smoothly and receives the blessings of Allah until Jannah (paradise),” he said at a press conference at the palace on Saturday.

The prince ordered wedding gifts to be channelled to welfare bodies in Kelantan, such as orphanages, old folks’ homes and non-governmental organisations such as the Malaysian Red Crescent Society.

The ceremony will begin with the marriage solemnisation, followed by the royal couple sitting on the wedding dais and a royal banquet.

“Perhaps, after the wedding, His Highness will join events with the people to introduce his wife whom he has known for a long time,” the ceremonial chief added.

Who is the crown prince?

Tengku Muhammad Faiz is the younger brother of Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan, who stepped down as king in January 2019 after just two years on the throne.

That even marked a first in Malaysia’s history following reports of his marriage to former Russian beauty queen Oksana Voevodina.