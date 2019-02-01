2nd Jewel Changi Airport water leak caused by sprinkler

Jewel Changi Airport is famous for its huge indoor vertical waterfall inside the lifestyle complex.

Advertisement

But the areas that have been getting wet were not just under the waterfall.

Multiple floors wet

On early Friday morning, April 26, sprinkler activation caused water leakage on multiple floors at Jewel Changi Airport.

This is the second water leak in a month that has been reported at the mall.

Cause of leak

A spokesperson for Jewel said: “There was a sprinkler activation in Jewel at about 1am this morning (26 April), which caused water leakage in various levels of Jewel.”

“The issue was quickly attended to and resolved with minimal impact to operations.”

Advertisement

Two videos uploaded to Facebook by Loh Boon Kwang showed water spraying from the ceiling.

The floor appeared to be drenched.

Advertisement

First incident

The first incident caught on video occurred before Jewel’s official opening on April 17.

Videos online showed water leaking at the mall.

A YouTube video titled, “Waterfall in Jewel”, showed water pouring down from the ceiling near an unopened store.

Workers cleaning up the wet floor was seen in another video.

A spokesperson had said that the leakage was caused by a “sprinkler issue”.

Jewel Changi Airport boasts the world’s largest indoor waterfall as a centrepiece.