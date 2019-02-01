fbpx

Shuttle buses from Jewel Changi Airport to Bedok, Sengkang & Tampines MRT stations available till April 21

Helping you get out easier.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 14, 02:17 pm

As the whole of Singapore descends upon the newly opened Jewel Changi Airport, photos showing swarms of people there are the norm with the Pokemon Center and A&W racking up amazing sales.

Insane queues at Pokémon Center & A&W on 1st day of Jewel Changi Airport public preview

Besides issuing preview tickets and staggered preview time slots, here’s some useful information to help you get out of Jewel more comfortably.

Hopefully.

Shuttle buses out of Jewel Changi Airport

There are actually free buses that shuttle visitors from Jewel Changi Airport to Bedok, Sengkang and Tampines MRT station.

You can board the bus at Terminal 1 bus bay and the buses arrive at a frequency of between 10 and 30 minutes.

From Bedok and Tampines, you can take the East West line or Downtown line back home if you are not an Easties.

From Sengkang, you can then hop onto the North East Line to continue your journey.

There are also plenty of other public buses at all three locations.

Image by CAG.

How to get to Jewel Changi Airport

You can get to Jewel Changi Airport via public transport easily and you are encouraged to do so.

Here are some public buses that bring you to the airport: Bus services 24, 27, 34, 36, 53, 110 and 858.

Upon reaching the airport, alight at Terminal 1 and follow the signs to Jewel at level 1.

Taking the MRT train will bring you to Jewel Changi Airport directly.

For those who are going for the preview, you can even stand a chance to win a S$100 voucher if you take the MRT train between April 11 and 16.

Here’s what you need to do on the EZ-Link App:

Image by EZ-Link.

The lucky draw will end on April 16, 11pm and 10 winners selected at random will be announced on April 25, 2019.

Top photo collage from CAG Facebook.

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

