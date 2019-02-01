fbpx

S’pore lady finds gross purplish spots on HDB walls less than a month after getting keys

Oh wow.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 1, 12:35 pm

Upsurge

Apply for a HDB apartment, get a key, renovate, move in, stay for quite a while.

That’s usually how it mostly goes.

Other times, you meet some unforeseen obstacles.

Some unforeseen obstacles

Facebook user Newme Joyce faced a spotty start to her apartment life when she apparently found some spots on her wall less than a month after getting the keys.

Here they are.

Image from NewMe Joyce
Image from NewMe Joyce
Image from NewMe Joyce
Image from NewMe Joyce
Image from NewMe Joyce
Image from NewMe Joyce

The apartment is reportedly in Tampines.

Here’s her Facebook post.

Comments on her post tried to diagnose what exactly happened to her walls.

With one seeing the bright side of life.

Mothership reached out to HDB for comments.

Image from Joyce’s FB post

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

