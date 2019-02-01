S’pore lady finds gross purplish spots on HDB walls less than a month after getting keys

Apply for a HDB apartment, get a key, renovate, move in, stay for quite a while.

That’s usually how it mostly goes.

Advertisement

Other times, you meet some unforeseen obstacles.

Some unforeseen obstacles

Facebook user Newme Joyce faced a spotty start to her apartment life when she apparently found some spots on her wall less than a month after getting the keys.

Here they are.

Advertisement

The apartment is reportedly in Tampines.

Advertisement

Here’s her Facebook post.

Comments on her post tried to diagnose what exactly happened to her walls.

Advertisement

With one seeing the bright side of life.

Mothership reached out to HDB for comments.

Advertisement

Image from Joyce’s FB post