S’porean GrabFood personnel who makes deliveries on wheelchair shares her story

The GrabFood personnel seen making deliveries in her wheelchair around the eastern part of Singapore has come out to share her story.

Interviewed by Berita Harian

In an interview with Berita Harian on April 4, 2019, the woman has been identified as Sumaiyah binte Ghazali.

The 40-year-old said she has only worked for Grab for four months.

Lauded for her can-do attitude

Sumaiyah was lauded for her perseverance and can-do attitude in late March 2019, after a GrabFood customer wrote about his experience being served by her.

The customer was initially disgruntled that his bubble tea order came late.

But his hangry feelings turned to guilt and admiration after realising the GrabFood delivery personnel is wheelchair-bound and had travelled from Tampines to Bedok Reservoir to fulfil the order.

Motivated to work

Sumaiyah said in the interview she is motivated to do this current job as it makes her independent and allows her to earn her keep.

She also revealed she has three siblings and her family is not a low income family.

She said she works so that she can at least do her part in the family and treat her parents to food, and that she will feel useless if it is only her siblings who are working.

Current job gives her satisfaction

She said she used to work in the office, but as her fingers are weak, it resulted in her dropping papers and her co-workers would get impatient with her.

She said she tried the GrabFood job and likes it.

It makes her feel useful to the community, where she is frequently seen in Tampines.

In the video, Sumaiyah is seen taking the public bus to get to her delivery destination.

About her condition

She explained in the video she was born with cerebral palsy — a condition she explained can be traced to her exiting the birth canal legs first.

But she also looks at the positive side of being mobile on her wheelchair: “At the very least I can move, I can work.”

“What others get to do, and I want to do, I am not able to,” Sumaiyah also said.

“I also have wishes to be like other people, but I just have to accept this fact, right?”

Challenges on the job

The elements can be a struggle that she has to deal with.

She said: “It is troublesome when it rains. I have to open my umbrella, if the wind is strong, I have to ‘fight’ it because the wind will keep pulling my umbrella away.”

But she also improvises.

In one scene, she can be seen knocking on the door using an extended umbrella as she cannot get close enough to it to use her hands.

Customers can be more understanding

In the final part of the video, Sumaiyah made a request, which is for her customers to be more understanding, especially when they notice that their orders are being delivered by her.

“Sorry it is not that I don’t want to be quick but I am actually disabled so I cannot estimate what time I’ll reach because it depends on traffic lights, bus timings, so all takes time,” she said.

“To all customers, if you see my name, Sumaiyah B, I seek your cooperation to be patient and understand people like me whose movements are quite slow but I will try to deliver as fast as I can.”

Responses

The video has touched many in Singapore.

In the comments section, numerous responses were words of encouragement for Sumaiyah, as well as praises for her indefatigable spirit and being an inspiration.